Grocers, Meat District Join in ‘Feeding the Frontlines’

Hy-Vee, Winn-Dixie, Smart & Final, Ralphs, and Stater Bros. are among the grocers that have teamed up with Los Angeles-based meat brand Meat District and iHeartMedia star Ryan Seacrest on Feeding the Frontlines, a national initiative donating more than $2 million in food to supply chain workers diligently to ensure Americans are fed during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with those workers’ families.

This week, Meat District is kicking off the effort with donations of $150,000 worth of premium meats to each participating grocer’s charitable foundation, where it will be distributed to those in need.

“Feeding the Frontlines would not be possible without the support of our retail partners distributing donations to charities and families in need in our local communities,” noted Meat District CEO Erik Litmanovich. “With extraordinary teamwork between Meat District and our retailers, we are able to help feed thousands of families across the country.”

Further, Seacrest and iHeartMedia will feature Feeding the Frontlines on his nationally syndicated radio show, “On Air with Ryan Seacrest.” Listeners in participating markets, among them Northern California; Southern California; Charlotte, N.C.; Des Moines, Iowa; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Tampa Bay, Fla.; and Jacksonville, Fla., can nominate their favorite local supermarket superhero for a chance to win a month of free groceries for their family.

“We are extremely grateful for our partners in launching our Feeding the Frontlines initiative,” said Meat District COO Zack Levenson. “We are excited and honored to have the opportunity to give back to supermarket workers, butchers, truck drivers and every supply chain employee who work tirelessly to ensure families are being fed. We wanted to offer our appreciation and ensure that supply chain workers and their families are being taken care of, especially during the pandemic.”

Feeding the Frontlines runs through June 7. Each week during the program, local iHeartMedia radio affiliates will reveal the winner of the $1,000 gift card.

Ralphs parent company Kroger is No. 2, Hy-Vee is No. 12, Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocer is No. 13, Smart & Final is No. 20, and Stater Bros. is No. 23 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.