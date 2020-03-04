Press enter to search
Close search

Food Lion Gives Customers New Reward Options

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Food Lion Gives Customers New Reward Options

By Abby Kleckler - 04/03/2020
Food Lion Gives Customers New Reward Options
Traditionally "Shop & Earn" MVP rewards were redeemed on the next shopping trip, but now customers can donate them in $1 increments.

Food Lion has made changes to its rewards program, giving customers the option to redeem their "Shop & Earn" MVP rewards to feed those in need. Donations go to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, with a mission to mitigate hunger in the towns and cities that the grocer serves. Food Lion says addressing food insecurity issues is even more important due to the high unemployment rate resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shoppers must load personalized monthly offers tied to their MVP Card at www.foodlion.com by accessing the Shop & Earn tab on the Savings Hub, or activate via the Food Lion Mobile App. They then earn rewards when they scan their MVP Cards with each purchase and can redeem rewards to be donated in $1 increments. 

“We’re so excited to offer our customers the opportunity to help feed their neighbors in need just by purchasing the items they love most,” said Deborah Sabo, SVP of marketing at Food Lion. “Nourishing our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve and setting them up for success in life is deeply important to us at Food Lion. We know our customers are incredibly caring, so we wanted to offer them an opportunity to donate their Shop & Earn Rewards to those customers who may need a little help feeding their families, especially during this unprecedented time.”

Food Lion has already donated $3.1 million to those who are significantly impacted by the coronavirus. 

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 63,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

A Coronavirus Food Crisis?

A Coronavirus Food Crisis?

Farmers scrambling to redistribute produce, shore up labor pool

Grocers Support Healthcare Providers, First Responders

Grocers Support Health Care Providers, First Responders

Offering store discounts, special shopping times

Wakefern Gives Trailers to Move Medical Equipment

Wakefern Donates Trailers to Move Medical Equipment

Cargo to supply N.J. pop-up hospitals

Food Lion Launches Mobile Pharmacy App

Solution offers customers convenient health management

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Food Retailers
Food Lion Debuts Mobile App
Food Retailers
Food Lion Rolls Out Shop & Earn Rewards Enhancement Chain-Wide