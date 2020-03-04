Food Lion Gives Customers New Reward Options

Food Lion has made changes to its rewards program, giving customers the option to redeem their "Shop & Earn" MVP rewards to feed those in need. Donations go to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, with a mission to mitigate hunger in the towns and cities that the grocer serves. Food Lion says addressing food insecurity issues is even more important due to the high unemployment rate resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shoppers must load personalized monthly offers tied to their MVP Card at www.foodlion.com by accessing the Shop & Earn tab on the Savings Hub, or activate via the Food Lion Mobile App. They then earn rewards when they scan their MVP Cards with each purchase and can redeem rewards to be donated in $1 increments.

“We’re so excited to offer our customers the opportunity to help feed their neighbors in need just by purchasing the items they love most,” said Deborah Sabo, SVP of marketing at Food Lion. “Nourishing our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve and setting them up for success in life is deeply important to us at Food Lion. We know our customers are incredibly caring, so we wanted to offer them an opportunity to donate their Shop & Earn Rewards to those customers who may need a little help feeding their families, especially during this unprecedented time.”

Food Lion has already donated $3.1 million to those who are significantly impacted by the coronavirus.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 63,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.