Food Lion Launches Mobile Pharmacy App

Food Lion pharmacy customers can manage now their prescriptions and wellness more easily with a mobile pharmacy app rolled out by the supermarket banner. Available free in the App Store for both iOS and Android devices, the app enables customers to find a Food Lion pharmacy, ask for prescription refills, view their prescription history, transfer medications, and access a health library for information on general-wellness topics.

“Providing convenient health solutions to our neighbors is important to our pharmacists and all of us at Food Lion,” noted John Bednarz, manager of pharmacy operations at the Salisbury, N.C.-based grocer. “This new app will provide customers with convenient, great care, plus additional resources to help manage their health and wellness. We encourage all our pharmacy customers to download the new app today to access these great features and services.”

The chain operates 32 Food Lion pharmacy locations in five states. Ahold Delhaize USA sister division Giant/Martin’s introduced pharmacy apps this past August.

Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 63,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.