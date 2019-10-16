Price Chopper/Market 32 Pharmacies Team With Health Information Exchange

Price Chopper/Market 32, which has 82 pharmacies, has become the first supermarket chain in New York state to connect to Hixny, the nonprofit electronic health information exchange (HIE) serving residents and the health care community in New York’s 28 eastern counties north of New York City. Hixny enables the company to securely share prescription and immunization data from stores in the six states in which it operates.

The partnership also makes Hixny the first HIE in New York to offer access to pharmacy data contributed across several state lines. With patient consent, Hixny-connected health care providers can view what’s been prescribed, whether their patients have picked up those prescriptions and if they’ve received routine immunizations at the pharmacy. Consumers can also access their information using Hixny’s patient portal for an even more complete view of their medical records.

“Knowing how critical pharmacy information is in helping patients to manage their health was the impetus for expanding our partnership with Hixny,” explained Kathy Bryant, Price Chopper/Market 32’s VP of pharmacy. “As advocates for patient-centered care, we believe that making prescription and immunization data securely accessible to health care providers via Hixny will close a big gap in patient care.” Of the 82 Price Chopper pharmacies that are now providing data via Hixny, 53 are in New York, while the other 29 are spread across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

“Prescription and immunization information is a critical part of patient care,” noted Mark McKinney, CEO of Albany, N.Y.-based Hixny. “The partnership with Price Chopper pharmacies allows us to connect more people and providers with complete and up-to-date data. This is game-changing health care, and we are pleased to be at the forefront of it.”

Last year, Price Chopper/Market 32 selected WellnessMaster, a solution from ItemMaster, a Chicago-based product content and data technology provider for the CPG and retail industries, to allow shoppers to customize their shopping experience with transparent, correct and consistent product attributes, including those related to health-and-wellness lifestyle factors.

Based in Schenectady, N.Y., the Golub Corp. owns and operates 134 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Golub's 20,000 associates collectively own more than 44% of the family-managed company's privately held stock, making it one of the nation’s largest privately held corporations that is predominantly employee-owned. The company is No. 25 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.