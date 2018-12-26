Price Chopper/Market 32 Taps ItemMaster to Provide Health-and-Wellness Content

Price Chopper/Market 32 has selected wellnessMaster, a solution from ItemMaster, a product content and data technology provider for the CPG and retail industries, to enable shoppers to further customize their shopping experience with transparent, correct and consistent product attributes, including those related to health-and-wellness lifestyle factors.

ItemMaster will provide a complete omni-commerce solution for product information, regardless of whether the shopper is looking at a circular, shopping online or accessing information on a mobile device. The partnership furthers the Price Chopper/Market 32’s aim of giving consumers accurate product data and images across national brands, fresh products and its own brand, PICS by Price Chopper.

“At Price Chopper/Market 32, we want our customers to have access to the best product data and images to help them make informed decisions based upon their health-and-wellness interests,” said Scott Evans, SVP sales and merchandising at the northeastern grocer. “We plan to use the enriched product attributes to fuel consumer guidance programs. ItemMaster has displayed in-house expertise in data-driven solutions, a passion for retail, and an ability to handle any product supplement gaps in our assortment.” “Our solution will create a single source of product information, and its accurate data, enhanced product attributes and lifestyle-driven insights will help with Price Chopper/Market 32’s goal for innovation,” added Dev Ganesan, CEO and president of Chicago-based ItemMaster. “We not only onboard their content quickly and accurately, but our platform breaks down silos of information and we can identify gaps in the product content in order to provide the best possible experience when it comes to information and products that shoppers seek.”

Based in Schenectady, N.Y., the Golub Corp. owns and operates 133 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The American owned, family-managed company’s 20,000 associates collectively own more than 44 percent of the company’s privately held stock. Golub is No. 24 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.