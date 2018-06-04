Price Chopper, Interactions Expanding Demo Program

Price Chopper and experiential marketer Interactions, part of Daymon, are expanding the in-store demonstration program at the grocer to now provide national- and private-brand product sampling, as well as the adult-beverage demonstration events already offered.

San Diego-based Interactions launched the Sample Spot program this past February at the retailer’s Market 32 banner, and it has now been rolled out to Price Chopper locations.

“At Price Chopper, our goal is to provide a differentiated shopping experience, and sampling is a big part of that,” said Glen Bradley, group VP of marketing at the Schenectady, N.Y.-based grocery store chain. “We have successfully operated our own sampling program for nearly three decades. We are now building on our historical strengths in this area by expanding our partnership with Interactions. We feel confident that Interactions will deliver top-notch service as we evolve this program for the future and give our customers a taste of our innovative product offerings.”

Interactions will continue to provide talent to staff events, and its proprietary event management platform to streamline the scheduling of in-store demonstrations for national- and private label brands. The adult-beverage program it administers at Price Chopper executes about 100 events per month, which will now ramp up rapidly in time for the summer selling season.

“Interactions shares Price Chopper’s vision of creating experiences that surprise and delight shoppers every time they visit their stores,” noted Nicole LeMaire, the experiential marketer’s VP. “We’re honored to collaborate with Price Chopper to offer personal touchpoints that bring this vision to life and set the stage for a revamped demonstration program that serves today’s customers.”

The Golub Corp. owns and operates 134 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Golub’s 20,000 associates collectively own more than 44 percent of the company’s privately held stock, making it one of the nation’s largest privately held corporations that is predominantly employee-owned.