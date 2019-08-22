Giant/Martin’s Intros Pharmacy Apps

Giant Food has launched the Giant Pharmacy App and the Martin's Pharmacy App, with the goal of making it easier for customers at the Ahold Delhaize USA banners to manager their prescriptions. Using the free app, shoppers can request refills, transfer prescriptions and view their prescription history.

“We understand the changing needs of our customers to shop for their groceries whenever and however they want; it’s the same when it comes to managing their prescriptions,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations at Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores. “Our new pharmacy app builds on our digital offerings and is a natural extension to help our busy customers request refills, transfer prescriptions, and more with just a few simple clicks.”

The apps can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Customers will need to create a unique account ID and password to sign into the app, as well as provide a recent prescription number and the Giant or Martin’s pharmacy location where it was filled when creating an account. To ensure patient security, the customer will be contacted after completing registration at the phone number in their pharmacy profile to authenticate the account. Other features of the apps include a comprehensive health library offering easy access to medical resources and information.

Further, Giant and Martin’s pharmacists are available seven days a week to fill prescriptions and provide expert advice, as well as offering adult immunization reviews and administering adult vaccinations, subject to state regulations, for such illnesses as influenza, pneumonia and shingles.

Continued Shirley, “As partners in good health, our pharmacists are a trusted health and wellness resource for our customers, from helping to manage prescriptions to assisting with the right over-the-counter medications to conducting free screenings.”

Giant Food Stores employs more than 32,000 associates across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia at 180-plus stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations and more than 100 online pickup hubs, as well as a grocery delivery service. The Giant Food Stores family of brands encompasses Giant, Martin’s Food Markets, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct, Powered by Peapod. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.