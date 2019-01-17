Albertsons Enhances Pharmacies' Reporting, Tracking Capabilities

Albertsons Cos. is improving the reporting and tracking capabilities of its pharmacy business with new technology from Durham, N.C.-based Pharmacy Quality Solutions.

The grocery giant has selected EQuIPP Analytics to identify key improvement opportunities and drive strategic quality performance measures using dynamic visualizations and intuitive dashboards. The solution is said to reduce the amount of time that organizations need to spend creating, loading or analyzing performance information, which, in turn, helps quickly answer performance questions. This allows for more time to execute strategies supporting high-touch and -value patient-centered care.

"Since we have started using EQuIPP Analytics, we have been able to more quickly understand performance and adjust program implementation throughout our pharmacies," said Brian Hille, VP, patient specialty and wellness services, Albertsons Pharmacy Health and Wellness. "The heat maps and trending tools within EQuIPP Analytics help us better evaluate year-over-year performance so we can keep our focus on helping patients stay adherent to their medications through proven strategies."

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates 2,277 retail food and drug stores, with 1,743 pharmacies, 395 associated fuel centers, 23 dedicated distribution centers, five Plated fulfillment centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores mainly operate under the following banners: Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Sav-On, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Haggen and United Express. Albertsons is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.