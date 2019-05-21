Tops, Pharmacy Students Team on Wellness Events

Tops Markets LLC pharmacies, together with the Washington, D.C.-based American Pharmacists Association (APhA), have joined forces with students at University at Buffalo (UB) Pharmacy School, part of the State University of New York, to offer Spring into Wellness, a series of events focusing on customers’ health.

On the days of the events, customers can stop by any of the participating Tops between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and speak with a pharmacist about any pharmaceutical questions or concerns, get vaccinations, receive free health and beauty samples, and take part in blood pressure screenings.

The events are scheduled to take place on June 15 at the Orchard Park Road in West Seneca and on June 27 at the Jefferson Avenue store in Buffalo, N.Y. At the latter location, Wellcare and United Health will also be in attendance to answer any questions that area residents may have about insurance plans, the UB Dental School will educate community members on oral care, and East Side / West Side will distribute information on local programs.

An earlier event in the series was held on May 18 at the Maple Road store in Amherst.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 159 full-service grocery stores, with five additional franchisees under the Tops banner, in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont, employing 14,000 associates. The company is No. 28 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.