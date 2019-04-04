Tops, GoodRX Provide Prescription Savings

Tops Markets LLC has teamed up with Santa Monica, Calif.-based GoodRx to provide even deeper discounts for the Northeast retailer’s customers via the GoodRx mobile app.

The free, easy-to-use app enables users to find the Tops store closest to them, go to the home page, type in the name of the drug in the search field and click the “Find the Lowest Price” button to find the nearest Tops Pharmacy that carries a particular medication. On average, GoodRX customers save up to 80 percent on prescriptions at Tops, according to the grocer, which adds that there are no fees, no obligations, and no prepayment or credit cards required to save.

Popular medications on which Tops customers can receive discounts include Albuterol (Ventolin HFA), Amlodipine 10 mg, Amoxicillin 500 mg #2, APAP 325 mg #30, Atenolol 50 mg, Atorvastatin 40 mg, Citalopram 20 mg, Fluoxetine 20 mg, Furosemide 20 mg, Gabapentin 300 mg #90, HCTZ 25 mg, Hydrocodone/APAP 10/325mg #120, Levothyroxine 50 mcg, Lisinopril 20 mg, Losartan 50 mg, Metformin 500 mg #60, Metoprolol succinate 25 mg, Metoprolol tartrate 25 mg #60, Omeprazole 20 mg, Pravastatin 40 mg, Sertraline 100 mg, Simvastatin 20 mg and Trazodone 50 mg.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 159 supermarkets, with five additional stores run by franchisees under the Tops banner. The retailer employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. Tops is No. 28 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.