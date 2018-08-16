New Raley's App Lets Shoppers Manage Prescriptions via Mobile Devices

Raley’s has introduced a mobile app that integrates mscripts’ mobile pharmacy solutions and texts users when their prescription is ready for pickup or a refill is due to be ordered.

Developed in partnership with mscripts, Rx Refill On-The-Go also offers a mobile and web app that customers can use to manage prescriptions for both family members and themselves. It encourages behaviors to improve health by offering customers better access to prescription information and the ability to handle prescriptions directly from a mobile device, helping to improve efficiency while reducing wait times.

“Offering a convenient mobile pharmacy application delivers on our customer promise to make shopping easier and more accessible,” said Dave Fluitt, Raley’s director of pharmacy. “Our new pharmacy application will allow our customers to save time and gain access to their health information with confidence and convenience.”

Raley’s pharmacy mobile and web app features include:

Text notifications to show that a prescription is ready for pickup and when refills are due to be ordered

Prescription management, particularly the ability to order refills, get status updates and access history

A single account to manage all family prescriptions

A pharmacy locator that provides driving directions to, and store hours for, the nearest Raley’s, Bel Air Market or Nob Hill Foods

A single location to keep all doctor-related information

Prescription transferring to allow for easy movement of prescriptions from one pharmacy to a Raley’s, Bel Air Market or Nob Hill Foods pharmacy

Available for both iOS and Android devices, the app can be downloaded in the Apple App Store and Google Play store.

West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s operates 129 stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source and Market 5-ONE-5. The company is No. 26 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 list of the top grocers in the United States.