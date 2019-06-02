Hy-Vee Cuts Prices on More Prescription Medications at All Pharmacies

All Hy-Vee pharmacy locations have expanded their list of discount medications, helping shoppers pay less for health care.

The new list, which has no enrollment fees, includes commonly prescribed antibiotics along with a greater number of medications to help control cholesterol, diabetes, gastrointestinal issues, mental health, women's health and men's health, all offered at the discounted price. Generic prescriptions will cost as low as $4 for a 30-day supply or $10 for a 90-day supply.

Moreover, the West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocer is offering a new 90-day supply discount for common medications in the cholesterol, diabetes and heart health/blood pressure categories.

"Health care is the fastest-growing expense for many of the patients and families we serve," said Kristin Williams, chief health officer and SVP at Hy-Vee. "We care deeply about each customer, from the fresh foods we offer to the medications we dispense. By enhancing our discount medications list, we hope this lightens the load of our customers’ health care costs."

Customers can call or visit their local Hy-Vee pharmacy to manage prescriptions, or they can do so through the free mobile app, available for both iOS and Android devices.

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee Inc. operates more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states and has more than 80,000 associates. It ranks 15th on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.