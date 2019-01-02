Hy-Vee Adopts Technology to Reduce Food Waste, Save Shoppers Money

Hy-Vee has launched a new pilot program at three of its Wisconsin stores to reduce food waste.

Made possible through a partnership with Flashfood – a mobile app that partners with grocers, allowing shoppers to browse and purchase food items approaching their "best before" date at significantly reduced prices – the program is now available at both Madison Hy-Vee stores, as well as the Fitchburg location.

“At Hy-Vee, we know it’s important that we do our part as grocers to reduce food waste,” said Jessica Ringena, Hy-Vee’s VP of innovation and business development. “In 2018 alone, our food waste diversion programs at all our Hy-Vee stores have kept more than 25 million pounds of food waste out of landfills. This partnership with Flashfood is just one more way we can further increase our sustainability efforts.”

When they download the Flashfood mobile app, customers can browse available deals on such items as meat, dairy, bread and snacks. Purchases are made directly from the phone and can be picked up at a designated zone in the grocery store.

To date, Flashfood has partnered with five grocery chains to divert more than 100,000 units of food, which is the equivalent of the greenhouse-gas emissions from driving more than 30,000 miles. Last year, the Toronto-based startup launched a 90-day pilot of a delivery service for “ugly” produce in the Detroit metropolitan area.

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee Inc. operates more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states and has more than 80,000 associates. It ranks 15th on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.