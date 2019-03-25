Tops Places ‘Price Lock’ on Holiday Baking Items

Ahead of the Easter holiday, Tops Markets LLC is offering additional savings under its Tops Price Lock Guarantee program on a variety of baking items to help with customers’ celebrations.

The savings are as follows:

Tops All Purpose or Unbleached Flour 5-pound bag, $1.99

Tops Granulated Sugar 4-pound bag, $1.99

Tops Light Brown Sugar 32-ounce package, $1.99

TOPS Confections Sugar 32-ounce package, $1.99

Bob’s Red Mill Coconut 10-12-ounce package, $3.69

Duncan Hines Perfect Size Selected Varieties, 8.4-11.2-ounce package, $2.99

Dr Oetker Mousse Assorted Varieties, 3.1-3.9-ounce package, two for $3

Tops White Vinegar 16-ounce bottle, 99 cents

These Price Lock deals are available through May 4.

Every time shoppers purchase a price-locked item with a Tops BonusPlus Card, they earn double the Tops GasPoints.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 159 supermarkets, with five additional stores run by franchisees under the Tops banner. The grocer employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. Tops is No. 28 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.