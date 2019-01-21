Tops Beefs Up Computer-Generated Ordering, Direct Store Delivery

Northeastern grocer Tops Markets LLC will deploy the Itasca Magic computer-generated ordering, inventory optimization and state-of-the-art direct store delivery (DSD) receiving solution at all of its locations.

“Itasca has proven itself capable of managing and automating replenishment in complex business environments,” noted Ron Ferri, EVP of operations for Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops. “We’ve found that Itasca has the most comprehensive solution to address our current needs and to be the foundation for future endeavors. Their real-time perpetual-inventory capability will allow us to ensure our customers have the same experience online as they do in stores, which is important to any retailer’s digital presence.”

Itasca will enable Tops to control inventory store-wide by ensuring an improved in-stock position while right-sizing the grocer’s investment in inventory and simultaneously controlling shrink.

“We’re very eager to deliver the same outstanding results to Tops Markets that we have to our other longtime customers,” said Jeff Kennedy, president of West Des Moines, Iowa-based Itasca Retail Information Systems. “We welcome them to our community and look forward to serving Tops for many years to come.”

Employing more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont, Tops operates 159 supermarkets, with five additional stores run by franchisees under the Tops banner. The company is No. 28 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top 50 grocers in the United States.