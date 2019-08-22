H-E-B Pharmacies Provide Telemedicine Solution

Texas grocer H-E-B is offering at Reliant Immune Diagnostics’ MDBox solution at select in-store pharmacies. The solution enables a person to purchase a single doctor visit at the pharmacy counter.

“It’s a complete medical visit that takes place through an app on one’s phone for less than $50,” explained Austin, Texas-based Reliant. “The on-demand medical provider who conducts the visit through video chat can prescribe medication, if it’s needed. It’s a simple, one-stop-shop that people can afford. There’s no other company in the world offering its customers over-the-counter telemedicine visits.”

After the person buys an MDBox telemedicine visit and downloads the MDBox app, they then answer some basic questions regarding their symptoms and are connected to a licensed medical provider who, via video chat, can diagnose their condition and determine an appropriate treatment plan in under 30 minutes, with no insurance or appointment necessary.

According to Reliant, citing a recent study by Washington, D.C.-based Wallethub, the need for such a solution is particularly acute in Texas, which has the most uninsured adults and the third most uninsured children in the country, while even those who are insured still face high deductibles and long wait times just to receive basic treatment.

MDBox’s website noted that the solution was available at H-E-B pharmacies in Austin, Beaumont, Bellaire, Boerne, Brownsville, Cedar Park, Clay Ennis, College Station, Corpus Christi, Cypress, Del Rio, Dripping Springs, Edinburg, Harker Heights, Harlingen, Houston, Humble, Katy, Kerrville, Kingsville, La Vernia, Laredo, Marble Falls, McAllen, Midland, New Braunfels, Odessa, Palmhurst, Pearland, Pflugerville, Pleasanton, Portland, Round Rock, San Antonio, San Marcos, Spring, Spring Branch, Sugar Land, Victoria, Waco, Waxahachie, Weslaco and Woodway.

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.