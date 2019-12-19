Albertsons Joins AssistRx Specialty Pharmacy Network

Albertsons Cos. Specialty Care is now using the AssistRx technology platform to give patients and providers faster access to specialty prescription medications and support services.

Via AssistRx’s integrated access solution, iAssist, patient prescription information is captured electronically by Albertsons Specialty Care — thereby reducing missing, incomplete or inaccurate information — to simplify the process and delivery of prescriptions to the pharmacy.

The solution also provides a patient’s health support team, including the prescriber, the Albertsons Specialty Care in-house support team and the Albertsons pharmacy, with a full view of the prescription status in real time. Status updates include when the medication is ready to be picked up at the pharmacy, whether it’s picked up, or any changes to the patient’s status.

Further, patient now have greater flexibility in prescription pickup locations, thanks to the pharmacy selection tool in the iAssist workflow. According to AssistRx, iAssist is the only multitherapy, multicategory platform to support prescribing and program enrollment through a single easy-to-use workflow. The free, integrated access solution offers comprehensive acceleration e-support services, including e-prescribe, e-eligibility, e-enrollment, e-consent, e-prior authorization and financial support, to facilitate getting patients started on, and helping them complete, their prescribed medication therapy.

“As the patient’s advocate, we are continually looking for ways to encourage patients to initiate and adhere to their medication therapies,” noted Brian Hille, Albertsons’ VP, specialty and wellness services. “By integrating AssistRx’s technology into our pharmacies, we can better serve our patients and with increased speed to therapy, quick access to support programs, easy visibility into patient status, and better coordination of care.”

The application will help support the thousands of specialty prescriptions Albertsons Specialty Care manages weekly. Providers who use iAssist may submit enrollments to Albertsons Specialty Care, complete prior-authorization requests and enroll patients in access support programs all in one workflow.

“We are committed to building upon our industry-leading offerings and providing our clients and partners with innovative solutions that help drive better patient care,” said Jeff Spafford, president and CEO of Orlando, Fla.-based AssistRx. “As one of the largest specialty pharmacies in the nation that strives to improve patients’ lives and drive positive outcomes, we are proud to have Albertsons Cos. Specialty Care as a member of our network to help us transform lives through access to therapy.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal-kit company Plated. The company is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.