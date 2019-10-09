Albertsons Offering Easier Opioid Disposal

Albertsons Cos. has rolled out DisposeRx — an at-home, eco-friendly medication disposal service — at its nearly 1,800 pharmacy counters in 34 states and Washington, D.C.

Albertsons Cos. banners with pharmacies offering DisposeRx include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs.

DisposeRx packets contain a proprietary powder that's activated by water. Patients pour water into the medication vial with the leftover pills, add the DisposeRx powder, replace the cap, and then shake the vial for 30 seconds. The powder forms a thick gel, making the pills unusable and inaccessible. The vial can then be safely discarded in the trash. Independent environmental laboratory studies have concluded that the DisposeRx gel is nontoxic and nonhazardous.

"Effective, eco-friendly home disposal of leftover opioids and other medications is a health and safety goal that we share with our customers," said Mark Panzer, SVP of pharmacy health and wellness at Albertsons. "Patient education is an important part of our mission, and pharmacists are on the front lines when it comes to preventing the misuse of opioids. DisposeRx makes at-home medication disposal for patients or their caregivers easy and convenient. In less than a minute, patients can prevent their leftover opioids from being diverted in their communities, prevent accidental poisonings in the home and avoid polluting the water supply."

