Giant Eagle Now Part of InComm Healthcare’s Retail Network

Multiformat food, fuel and pharmacy retailer Giant Eagle has joined to Incomm Healthcare’s OTC Network, which provides health plan supplemental benefit and incentive spending solutions.

The new partnership enables the more than 5 million health plan OTC Network cardholders to use their benefit cards at any Giant Eagle store.

The OTC Network Product Suite, including the OTC Supplemental Benefit Card and Incentive & Rewards Cards, uses InComm’s proprietary payment technology, the InComm Healthcare Payment Platform. The technology allows consumers to use employer or health plan-sponsored incentive funds to buy items from product categories predetermined by the program sponsor, and get discounts on select products.

“We want to give our shoppers the best experience possible and helping them to live healthier along the way is a major win for us,” said Jim Tsipakis, SVP of pharmacy at Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle. “This partnership will deliver added convenience and support healthy behaviors for our customers.”

“By adding Giant Eagle to our network, we’re taking another step toward improving the accessibility of benefits and incentives for health plan members across the nation,” said Brian Parlotto, EVP of Atlanta-based payments technology company InComm. “In joining our expanding network of retailers, Giant Eagle will also promote the well-being of its customers by providing access to these benefits in their neighborhood stores.”

The Healthcare Payment Platform communicates with any POS system, and adjudicates funds and discounts based on market-basket UPC restricted-spend rules. InComm Healthcare’s OTC Network cards, offered through more than 270 health plans, are accepted at national retailers and independent pharmacies across the United States.

Giant Eagle operates more than 460 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 14 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.