Giant Eagle Opening Technology Annex

Supermarket chain Giant Eagle Inc. plans to open a technology annex in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, a move that the retailer says reaffirms its commitment to attract and retain top tech talent who will help strengthen the company’s digital transformation.

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle anticipates occupying the 23,000-square-foot space within the TechMill 41 development by early 2020. The location will house upwards of 150 current and new team members in a modern and collaborative work environment where current digital offerings will be enhanced and new technologies discovered.

The recent success of customer offerings such as Curbside Express online grocery ordering, Scan Pay & Go scan-as-you-go in-store technology, the Giant Eagle mobile app and more demonstrate the ever-increasing customer interest in using technology to enhance the shopping experience.

“As the retail industry continues through this amazing period of technological change, we are extremely fortunate to call Pittsburgh – a city with a deep and growing tech talent pool – home,” said Giant Eagle President and CEO Laura Shapira Karet. “Our new office space in the heart of Lawrenceville will provide us with a geographic advantage to compete with regional, national and global companies that are vying for this unique expertise.”

Today, Giant Eagle’s digital-focused workforce is located between its Fox Chapel headquarters and its satellite tech hub in San Francisco, one of the country’s most prominent centers of innovation. The retailer’s evolving digital offerings will continue to complement the grocer’s longstanding focus on delivering high-quality foods and great overall value in a warm and inviting in-store setting.

Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle operates more than 460 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 14 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.