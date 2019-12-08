Giant Eagle Adds Higi Self-Service Health Stations

Giant Eagle Supermarkets is the latest retailer to join the Higi health movement. The retailer plans to add Higi health stations to 218 of its 410 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland, giving Higi an installed base of more than 10,000 FDA-cleared self-screening smart health stations.

Customers can use the Higi health stations for free health screenings and ongoing health education tools and resources.

“As our pharmacies continue to align with organizations and health systems seeking greater engagement with patients, our partnership with Higi facilitates connectivity and careful coordination that ultimately benefits the patient," said Jim Tsipakis, SVP of pharmacy at Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle.

According to Chicago-based Higi, its ever-expanding network has seen more than 56 million people conduct more than 322 million biometric tests.

Giant Eagle operates more than 450 retail locations and employs 32,000-plus associates. The company is No.14 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.