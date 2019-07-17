Giant Eagle, Grabango Partner for Checkout-Free Technology

Giant Eagle Inc. and Berkely Calif.-based checkout-free technology company Grabango have partnered on a no-wait customer experience, currently installed at a pilot store.

Grabango uses computer vision and machine learning to track shopped items, so customers can enter the store, shop as they normally would and not have to scan items before leaving.

The platform is being optimized at the pilot location to include an app-based technology that will allow the customer to pay however they choose.

“Giant Eagle is committed to advancing technologies that create an improved, stress-free shopping experience for our customers while still protecting their privacy,” said Giant Eagle’s director of corporate communications, Dan Donovan. “In Grabango, we have found a partner who shares our commitment and who can help us bring this enhanced experience to life.”

Grabango's application with Giant Eagle is the first frictionless checkout in a large-format U.S. grocery store.

“Giant Eagle has been a fantastic partner on this groundbreaking project,” said Will Glaser, Grabango's CEO. “We are excited to be announcing our first checkout-free partnership with a major U.S. retailer. Together, we are offering a technology that is seamless and equitable for all.”

Progressive Grocer spoke with Grabango's Chief Marketing Officer Andy Radlow, and he explained why now is the time for grocer's to implement these new technologies.