Giant Eagle Forms Digital Media Partnership

Giant Eagle and Quotient Technology have launched Giant Eagle Advantage Media, a digital media platform enabling consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands to better connect with the grocer’s customers via more targeted digital ads and promotional offers.

Quotient, which powers Giant Eagle Advantage Media, is the exclusive partner for executing shopper media programs on GiantEagle.com and off-platform, leveraging Giant Eagle customer data. The new digital service aims to help shoppers receive more relevant content in the form of digital ad messages and promotional savings.

“Giant Eagle Advantage Media will transform CPGs’ and Giant Eagle’s ability to connect Giant Eagle customers with the best available offers, contextually relevant to them, in the channels and times they prefer,” noted Graham Watkins, SVP and general manager, ecommerce at Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle. “Expanding our partnership with Quotient to now offer a digital media platform that includes advertising is a natural extension of years of working together on digital promotions.”

Among the features of the data-driven media platform are:

Targeting and Personalization: Use proprietary Giant Eagle point-of-sale purchase data, app usage and web data, and coupon activation data from Coupons.com to target and personalize messages and promotions directly to shoppers.

Creative: Serve rich, dynamic creative ad experiences optimized for shoppers with such key capabilities as embedded coupons and offers, product galleries, support for in-store specials, and more.

Media: deliver messaging on GiantEagle.com, across Giant Eagle’s mobile and social channels, on Coupons.com, and on third-party properties using Giant Eagle shopper data for targeting.

Measurement: Gauge campaign success using advanced analytics that can link ad views to a shopper’s purchase.

“For CPGs wanting to reach Giant Eagle shoppers with the most appropriate message and offer, this new digital platform is a game changer,” asserted Chad Summe, COO at Mountain View, Calif.-based Quotient, which has also worked with such partners as Albertsons on data-driven media platforms. “As their exclusive digital media partner, Quotient is committed to elevating CPGs’ digital marketing strategies through an omnichannel approach and advanced technology all to create sales for CPGs.”

Quotient will work with CPGs, their agencies and Giant Eagle to develop digital ads and promotional campaigns, design and execute media, measure the sales impact, and leverage shopper data gathered via Quotient’s Retailer iQ platform. The Quotient technology platform, which has been integrated at Giant Eagle stores for several years, links to grocer’s POS system and employs a combination of proprietary purchase data and online behavior data to deliver relevant e-coupons to the chain’s shoppers at optimal times, mainly on their smartphones.

Giant Eagle operates more than 400 retail locations and employs 36,000-plus associates. The company is No. 16 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.