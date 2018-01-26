Albertsons Introduces Data-Driven Media Platform

The newly introduced Albertsons Performance Media, powered by Quotient, a digital promotions, media and analytics company, is a digital media capability that enables consumer packaged goods brands to use proprietary shopper data to drive sales across Albertsons Cos.’ network of more than 2,300 stores in 35 states.

Using Albertsons Performance Media, CPG brands can deliver targeted and relevant ad campaigns across such platforms as the grocer’s digital properties, Quotient’s digital properties and third-party properties, including those of all major digital publishers. The program aims to enable companies to increase sales by driving product trial, winning new customers and appealing to repeat buyers.

“The launch of Albertsons Performance Media, powered by Quotient, is a significant milestone in our journey to being more tightly integrated in the digital grocery ecosystem,” said Narayan Iyengar, SVP of digital and ecommerce at Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons. “With this capability, we aspire to deepen our digital relationships with our CPG vendor partners while also being more relevant to our digitally savvy customers. We have had a long-standing relationship with Quotient and have been impressed with their capabilities and leadership. They were the natural choice for us to partner on this critical initiative.”

Albertsons Performance Media is built on three key pillars: shopper audience targeting using purchasing data; creative ad units to deliver brand equity ads and experiences across mobile, social and web, integrated with a call to action to drive sales, such as a digital coupon, in-store special, or add-to-cart for online purchase; and media measurement, which uses advanced analytics to measure performance by linking ad views to a shopper’s verified purchase.

Some of the ways that brands using the new platform can activate shoppers include:

Amplifying events: Support in-store events by targeting specific Albertsons shoppers when they’re planning their shopping trips.

Supporting shopper themes: Reach the right shoppers at key shopping times – Mother’s Day, back to school, etc. – with brand or merchant messages.

Building brand loyalty: Amplify a national brand campaign with retail call-to-action along the digital path to purchase, including proximity to stores or incentives over multiple purchases over time.

Launching products: Target media and offers to spur new product trial and repeat purchases, while allowing for A/B testing, campaign impact analysis and optimization.

Boosting ecommerce sales: Drive shoppers to the digital shelf.

“Albertsons Cos., with great banners such as Safeway, Jewel-Osco and Albertsons, has long worked with digital solutions to drive in-store traffic, customer loyalty, and sales,” observed Mir Aamir, president and CEO of Mountain View, Calif.-based Quotient. “We are now thrilled to help Albertsons Cos. become a leading avenue for data-driven digital media for brands to grow sales efficiently. We’re excited to power Albertsons Performance Media with data science, media delivery and measurement, as well as integration with digital promotions, circulars and shopping lists. The potential is enormous.”

Quotient, which already works with Albertsons on its digital savings programs, will manage and optimize the process of Albertsons Performance Media, which will encompass collecting shopper data through point-of-sale with the Quotient Retailer iQ platform, teaming with brands and Albertsons to design campaigns, developing and delivering creative, and measurement throughout the entire process.

Albertsons’ 20 banners include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as New York-based meal-kit company Plated. The grocer also has robust ecommerce offerings and the Just for You loyalty program.