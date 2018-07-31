Hy-Vee to Deploy Omnichannel POS Platform

Hy-Vee has revealed plans to implement next-generation store systems from GK Software, including OmniPOS for omnichannel POS, Mobile Customer Assistant (MCA) for mobile app self-scanning, and the TransAction+ payment solution. The software will give the West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocer a single platform to support a range of customer touchpoints, among them traditional point of sale, self-checkout, mobile checkout solutions, payments, and click-and-collect ecommerce.

“In today’s ever-changing retail environment, we recognize the need to deliver a cohesive customer experience,” noted Luke Tingley, SVP of information technology at Hy-Vee, which operates more than 245 stores across eight midwestern states. “By integrating software that will allow us to deliver innovations at a greater pace, we are better equipped to provide our customers with an outstanding experience.”

GK’s OmniPOS is a highly flexible platform providing real-time omnichannel retailing services across all store touchpoints, TransAction+ is an adaptable and configurable payment processing solution, and MCA is a mobile app offering a variety of services on customers’ smartphones, including Self-scan. The systems will provide Hy-Vee with fast and seamless integration with its existing infrastructure, solution extensibility that empowers the grocer to innovate on top of the GK platform, and agile and flexible platform architecture that can easily adjust and grow with the retailer’s evolving business needs.

“We are excited to work with Hy-Vee as the company continues to push the boundaries of cutting-edge customer service and technology,” said Michael Jaszczyk, CEO of Raleigh, N.C.-based GK Software USA. “With GK’s solutions, Hy-Vee will be able to seamlessly access every functional element across all touchpoints in the store, allowing the retailer to innovate faster and better serve its customers, while staying at the forefront of a competitive and constantly changing retail landscape.”

Hy-Vee came in at No. 15 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.