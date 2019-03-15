Kroger Precision Marketing Teams Up With Pinterest

The Kroger Co. and Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) have entered into a strategic integrated media and measurement relationship with Pinterest that enables advertisers to leverage Kroger's first-party data for targeting on Pinterest and effectively track from digital inspiration to purchase via closed-loop measurement – a strong point of differentiation in the marketplace.

“Our intentions are simple: we want to enable brands to create engaging moments with consumers in an effective and efficient manner. We are excited to blend the inspiration delivered on Pinterest with our rich customer intelligence and connection to commerce, driving meaningful value for advertisers,” said Cara Pratt, VP of customer communications product strategy and innovation at 84.51°, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co.

The partnership allows brands access to the millions of Kroger customers on the social media site and target one in three Kroger shoppers through buying capabilities with Kroger Precision Marketing. Consumers visit Pinterest when they're curious and open to solutions, which is where brands can influence their buying decisions by exposing existing customers to new products, gain incremental customers through inspiration, and more. Kroger captures 96 percent of all transactions through its loyalty card, offering the opportunity to identify the most effective audience, create a seamless connection to commerce and measure sales impact.

“We are excited to combine the scale of Kroger, the largest domestic grocery retailer, and Pinterest, a visual discovery engine, to deliver a personalized, contextually relevant and inspired experience for Kroger shoppers,” said Arthur Sevilla, CPG strategy lead at San Francisco-based Pinterest.

This is an expansion of Kroger and Pinterest’s relationship after several successful campaigns in 2018. One such campaign sought to inspire shoppers to purchase the Greek yogurt category. As one of the first campaigns to leverage first-party data for targeting, the campaign drove more effective engagement and efficient results for Kroger. Results showed a 53 percent increase in traffic, while also lowering cost per engagement rates by 15 percent.

Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve customers through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,779 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.