Giant Eagle Expands How to Earn, Redeem Points in Loyalty Program

Giant Eagle has changed how customers can earn and redeem points in its longstanding Fuelperks! loyalty program beyond the traditional 10-cent gas reward for every $50 grocery purchase.

The new Fuelperks+, which rolled out in Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Youngstown, Pa., allows customers to now earn points on every gallon of gas purchased, in addition to those they earn on purchases of groceries, gift cards and prescriptions. They can now also redeem the points for a free tank of gas or 20 percent off any size grocery order.

“Our Fuelperks! program has been greatly valued by our customers for more than a decade,” said Giant Eagle President and CEO Laura Shapira Karet. “With Fuelperks+, it was important that we build on the program’s strong legacy by adding new ways to save, earn, and redeem rewards, while maintaining the framework of the traditional program. Our new program is truly a ‘plus’ for our customers, and we are excited to see how quickly they can enjoy additional savings by shopping with us.”

Here's how Fuelperks+ works:

Like the traditional Fuelperks! program, customers will still earn 10 cents in fuel discounts for every $50 spent (equal to 50 perks), but now that reward can instead be redeemed as 2 percent off groceries – up to 20 percent off any size order. Plus, perks are now also earned at the pump to build up rewards faster than ever.

Another program constant is the Giant Eagle Advantage Card, which continues to allow customers to seamlessly track perks earned when their loyalty cards are scanned on purchases inside Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations, and whenever fuel is pumped at GetGo.

Customers will earn one perk for every dollar spent on groceries and other eligible items inside a Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo store. Customers will earn two perks for every gallon of fuel pumped at GetGo.

Customers who choose to redeem their perks on fuel will continue to be able to receive up to a free tank of gas, up to 30 gallons. Those who prefer to redeem their perks on groceries can receive up to 20 percent off of their total purchase, with no limits on the purchase amount.

Giant Eagle operates more than 400 retail locations and employs 36,000-plus associates. The company is No. 16 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.