Giant Eagle Partnering with Ace Hardware

Pittsburgh-based supermarket chain Giant Eagle is teaming up with Ace Hardware to install Ace-branded home improvement sections in four of the grocer’s stores.

Giant Eagle will soon unveil in-store Ace Hardware departments at supermarkets in Allegheny Township, Irwin, Ross and Shaler, Pa. the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. The first department is expected to open by this summer.

“It is imperative that we at Giant Eagle continue to innovate both within and outside of our supermarkets to succeed in our increasingly competitive food retail environment,” Giant Eagle spokesman Dick Roberts said in a statement. “Ace’s experience with store-within-a-store concepts at other retailers and shared commitment to quality, service and convenience make them a natural fit for Giant Eagle.”

Ace has entered into similar arrangements with independent grocery retailers but is starting to team up with larger players. PG reported earlier this year that The Kroger Co. was exploring the idea of a store-within-a-store concept with Ace.