Giant Eagle Wraps Up Acquisition of Ricker’s C-Stores

Multiformat food, fuel and pharmacy retailer Giant Eagle Inc. has completed its acquisition of Anderson, Ind.-based Ricker Oil Co. Inc., which operates 56 Indiana convenience stores under the Ricker’s banner.

The impending deal was revealed in September.

Since opening its first Indianapolis-area GetGo Cafe + Market in October 2015, Giant Eagle has grown its convenience concept to seven locations throughout central Indiana. The Ricker’s acquisition provides the Pittsburgh-based retailer with additional scale in the Indiana market, in addition to opportunities to leverage the strength of both the GetGo and Ricker’s banners.

As well as Ricker’s convenience stores, which are located in the Indianapolis and Fort Wayne metro areas and throughout central Indiana, Giant Eagle is acquiring Ricker Oil’s wholesale fuels distribution business of about 80 branded supply accounts located in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

“Today is a very special day because we welcome more than 800 new team members to our Giant Eagle family and begin work to bring together Ricker’s and GetGo into a leading food-first convenience retailer in Indiana,” said Giant Eagle President and CEO Laura Karet. “At GetGo, our positioning of taking the ‘cons out of convenience’ means we offer the highest-quality fresh foods, products and services to our customers,” added Polly Flinn, Giant Eagle’s EVP and general manager of GetGo, which operates 200 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. “Our acquisition of the Ricker’s chain supports this strategy, and we look forward to bringing together the best of both businesses in Indiana.”

With 410 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana, Giant Eagle is No. 16 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.