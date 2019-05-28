Kroger Adds Higi Self-Service Health Kiosks to Roundy's Stores

The Kroger Co. has expanded its partnership with consumer health engagement company Higi to put its self-service smart health stations in Roundy's Supermarkets in Illinois and Wisconsin, including Pick 'n Save, Mariano's, Copps and Metro Market banners.

Kroger and Higi have worked together since 2011, with solutions at 2,100 stores in the Kroger network. The higi stations offer free health screenings and interactive educational content. Consumers can also choose to work with a trusted healthcare organization through the system.

“Bringing higi stations into our Roundy’s stores aligns with our vision of helping people live healthier lives”, says Chance Cole, vice president of customer experience for Kroger Health. “Our Wellness Your Way platform provides a best in class wellness experience across our banners, with higi playing an important role in the services our pharmacists and other health and wellness in-store experts provide to our shoppers. The higi platform is a trusted resource for our shoppers, and we’re excited to bring this experience and service to Pick ’n Save, Mariano’s and other Roundy’s shoppers.”

Since 2011, Kroger stores have conducted over 46 million tests through higi stations, with 10 million tests in 2018.

“The higi station experience is perfect for our shoppers,” says Michael Marx, president, Roundy’s Division. “Their platform is intuitive to use and provides an important health resource for shoppers looking to understand their health numbers and learn more about the care resources available to them. The platform supports our associates by providing a self-service resource our shoppers can count on for reliable, important health information, allowing them to focus on what they do best, providing one on one care to the patients who need their support.”

Cincinnati-based Kroger operates nearly 2,800 retail food stores under various banner names, employing nearly half a million associates. The retailer landed the No. 2 spot of Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of top grocers.