Kroger Partners With Loop on Reusable-Packaging System

The Kroger Co. has partnered with TerraCycle’s Loop, a circular ecommerce platform, to pilot a new reusable-packaging system that allows customers in select markets to purchase more than 100 products from leading brands that have redesigned their packaging with durable containers.

The products available on the platform are packaged in reusable glass or metal containers and shipped directly to customers in a specially designed tote. The containers are then picked up at no charge, cleaned, refilled and reused – creating a first-of-its-kind circular packaging system.

“Our commitment to innovative solutions on our path to Zero Hunger | Zero Waste aligns perfectly with Loop’s mission to create a convenient circular-packaging platform for consumers,’ said Jessica Adelman, Kroger's group VP of corporate affairs. “Customers are increasingly seeking out sustainable products and services that fit their lifestyle. As the exclusive grocery retail partner for Loop in the U.S., Kroger is taking another big step toward a world with zero waste.”

During the first phase of the launch, select Kroger customers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington, D.C., can visit www.thekrogerco.com/loop for information on how to apply to become a participant. Based on customer response, an in-store Loop experience may be available in a Kroger store.

“Loop was designed from the ground-up to reinvent the way we consume by leveraging the sustainable, circular milkman model of yesterday with the convenience of ecommerce,"”said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of Loop and Trenton, N.J.-based TerraCycle, the latter of which, he added, “came together with dozens of major consumer product companies, from P&G to Nestle to Unilever, [along with] the World Economic Forum, logistics and transportation company UPS, and leading retailers Kroger and Walgreens, to create a simple and convenient way to enjoy a wide range of products, customized in brand-specific durable and reusable packaging.”

Kroger’s partnership with Loop is the latest move in the grocery retailer’s commitment to reduce single-use plastics under its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan. Last year, the company was the first retailer to commit to phasing out single-use plastic bags, and as of this spring, its QFC division no longer offers them. Kroger also has optimized its Our Brands product packaging as part of its 2020 Sustainability Goals.

Cincinnati-based Kroger operates nearly 2,800 retail food stores under various banner names, employing nearly half a million associates. The retailer landed the No. 2 spot of Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of top grocers.