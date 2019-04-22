Grocers Share Sustainability Highlights

With Earth Day comes grocers’ release of their achievements in the area of sustainability. For instance, Food Lion is highlighting its environmental efforts in the form of an infographic showing the following:

Conservation : Since 2000, the grocer has saved more than 825.5 million kilowatt-hours of energy, equivalent to powering 66,340 homes for a year.

Recycling: In 2018, Food Lion recycled 8,862 tons of food into animal feed, 126,915 tons of office paper, and 5,932 tons of plastic bags and other in-store plastics.

Food Rescue: The first retailer to introduce a food rescue program 20 years, ago, the grocer continued its activities in this regard through its Food Lion Feeds arm by donating 88 million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy products and shelf-stable food in 2018.

Sustainable Products : Food Lion’s sustainable seafood policy, covering more than 2,500 fresh, frozen, canned or packaged products sold across the store, means that its seafood products are traceable back to the original source fishery or farm.

Recognition: The company recently garnered its 18th consecutive Energy Star Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – a record among grocers – for continued leadership in energy efficiency.

One of Food Lion’s sister banners, Giant Food Stores, is celebrating they occasion with various community partnerships designed to elevate its earth-friendly practices, including scheduled events with various local organizations and a recently introduced reusable bag program. The grocer also revealed that it had recycled more than 51 million pounds of organic waste into clean green energy, and 107 million pounds of cardboard, saving 911,000 trees, and helped transform plastic bags collected at its stores into 50 community benches.

Similarly, Sprouts Farmers Market has made available its 2018 report on sustainability and social initiatives, highlights of which include:

Donating 27 million pounds of food to local food banks, diverting 37 million pounds of food to outlets such as cattle farms and compost facilities, and recycling 91 million pounds of cardboard.

Advancing its sustainable seafood policy, leading to about 100 percent of Sprouts’ fresh and frozen seafood being sourced from vendors that are certified sustainable, participating in a Fishery or Aquaculture Improvement Program or well-managed fisheries.

Awarding $2 million in nonprofit donations through the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation to provide funding to health-and-wellness programs.

The grocer is also marking Earth Month in April by offering online educational tips and resources regarding the reduction of food waste, recycling, composting and creating natural cleaners.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, employing 63,000-plus associates. Carlisle, Pa. Giant Food Stores operates nearly 180 neighborhood stores, 132 pharmacies, 99 fuel stations, and online grocery ordering and delivery services, employing more than 30,000 associates. The banners’ parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. Phoenix-based Sprouts, employs more than 30,000 associates at 300-plus stores in 19 states, is No. 22 on the list.