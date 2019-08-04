SpartanNash Gets Ready for Earth Week

In honor of Earth Week, which runs April 15-22, SpartanNash is prepping a lineup of eco-friendly initiatives that will take place across the company.

“At SpartanNash, we love Earth Week, because it allows us to engage and educate our associates, store guests and communities while celebrating and promoting environmental stewardship,” noted Meredith Gremel, VP of corporate affairs and communications at the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based grocer. “We also take this opportunity to raise awareness for the need to recycle, reuse and reinvest in workforce development training through our Goodwill partnership.”

For the ninth straight year, SpartanNash is joining forces with Goodwill Industries partners to hold Earth Week donation drives for customers and company associates. Customers who bring in donations to any participating Goodwill store in Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 will get a book of savings in return, featuring coupons for organic and eco-friendly products, along with a coupon for $10 off a $25 or higher purchase, redeemable at any SpartanNash company-owned store.

Last year, SpartanNash’s Earth Week activities led to 419,175 pounds of donations being collected on behalf of Goodwill Industries — more than quadrupling efforts from 2017. Since 2011, SpartanNash employees and customers have diverted more than 630,740 pounds of materials from landfills, and Goodwill has converted these donations into 135,098 hours of workforce development training for people in their local communities.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Goodwill and challenge our associates and store guests to do some spring cleaning for a good cause,” added Gremel. “By donating clothing, electronics and household items to Goodwill, we can reduce landfill waste, in addition to the great feeling of knowing these donations are generating thousands of hours of workforce development training.”

Overall, SpartanNash is collaborating with 19 Goodwill organizations across 15 states during Earth Week. In addition to the store drives noted above, the company’s distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia, as well as its four service centers in Grand Rapids, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, and Norfolk, Va., are also teaming with Goodwill organizations to hold on-site donation drives as a part of Earth Week programs for associates.

SpartanNash’s core businesses consist of distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. The company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash operates 158 supermarkets, mainly under the Family Fare Supermarkets, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market banners. Through its MDV military division, the company is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries. SpartanNash is No. 35 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.