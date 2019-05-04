Central Co-op Recognized for Sustainability

Seattle’s Central Co-op has garnered two awards in recognition of its eco-friendly efforts: Chinook Book’s Heart of Seattle and Sustainable Seattle’s 2019 Sustainability Leadership Award.

Sustainable Seattle’s Sustainability Leadership Awards celebrate businesses that are engaged in mitigating the effects of climate impact and forging new pathways for the Puget Sound region. Central Co-op is recognized in the Place category, which honors businesses transforming the sector by embedding sustainable practices into their operations, and influencing others in their field to follow suit. It's the second year that the co-op has received the award.

Chinook Book’s Heart of Seattle Awards honor local businesses with stellar social and environmental priorities, ethical business practices, and happy customers.

“Two of our guiding principles are Concern for Community and Concern for Ecosystems,” noted Catherine Willis Cleveland, Central Co-op's CEO, who joined the grocer last month. “We are honored to receive these awards, and inspired by our community’s commitment to sustainability. As a cooperative, matching the values of our members and shoppers is intrinsic to the way we approach doing business, and we are proud to support growing a robust and sustainable Washington economy.”

Earlier this year, the retailer released a third-party local economic-impact study showing that Central Co-op generates an additional $8 million in Washington’s local economy compared with a comparable conventional grocery chain store.

In 2018, Central Co-op was honored with a proclamation from the Seattle City Council declaring Oct. 16 to be Central Co-op Day in honor of its 40th anniversary and all of the positive impacts that the member- and worker-owned business brings to the community. The co-op plans to continue its community-driven growth with the anticipated opening of its Tacoma, Wash., store this summer.

Originally founded on Seattle’s Capitol Hill in 1978, Central Co-op is a community-owned natural foods cooperative. A complete grocery store dedicated to sustainable practices and the Washington food economy, Central Co-op features organic produce, humanely raised meat and wild seafood, a large selection of bulk goods and herbs, an extensive health-and- wellness section, and unique gifts. It merged with Tacoma Food Co-op in 2016.