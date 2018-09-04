SpartanNash to Mark Earth Week in April

In observation of Earth Week and to demonstrate its commitment to corporate responsibility, SpartanNash has revealed its lineup of Earth-friendly initiatives scheduled chain-wide April 16-23.

“At SpartanNash, we love Earth Week, because it allows us to engage and educate our associates, store guests and communities while celebrating and promoting environmental stewardship,” noted Meredith Gremel, VP of corporate affairs and communications at the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company.

For the eighth straight year, SpartanNash is joining forces with Goodwill Industries partners on Earth Week donation drives for customers and associates. Altogether, SpartanNash is teaming with 19 Goodwill organizations in 15 states.

Under the partnership, customers in Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin who bring in donations to any participating Goodwill store on Saturday, April 21 or Sunday, April 22 will get a coupon book containing coupons for organic milk and cleaning products, in addition to a coupon for $10 off a $25 or more purchase, redeemable at any of SpartanNash’s stores under various banners.

Since 2011, SpartanNash associates and store guests have diverted more than 211,500 pounds of materials from landfills, and Goodwill has converted these donations into 45,355 hours of workforce development training for people in their local communities.

“By donating clothing, electronics and household items to Goodwill, we can reduce landfill waste, promote reuse of products and create jobs through Goodwill’s job training programs,” said Gremel. “We also take this opportunity to raise awareness for the need to recycle, reuse and reinvest in workforce development training.”

Additionally, SpartanNash’s distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas, along with its four service centers in Grand Rapids, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, and Norfolk, Va. are collaborating with Goodwill organizations to hold on-site donation drives as a part of Earth Week programs aimed at SpartanNash associates.

