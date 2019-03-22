Kroger’s QFC Joins Plastic Bag Ban

QFC has become the first division in The Kroger Co. to eliminate single-use plastic bags in its stores. The move is in keeping with Kroger’s national bid to do away with such bags at all of its banners as part of the grocer's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative.

During the month of April, QFC will also donate $1 for every reusable bag sold in its stores to The Nature Conservancy, a global nonprofit committed to protecting the earth's lands and waters.

“With Earth Day approaching, we realized this was the perfect opportunity to accelerate the removal of single-use plastic in our stores and take the next bold step in our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste journey,” said Suzy Monford, president of QFC. "We listen closely to our customers and our communities, and we agree with their growing concerns about use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags. This is why we are leading the change and inviting our customers to join us as we help to create zero-waste neighborhoods."

Last August, Kroger revealed a national plan to eliminate single-use plastic bags in all stores as part of its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative to end hunger in the communities it serves and to eliminate waste across the company. In the announcement, QFC committed to be Kroger's first market to make the complete transition.

All QFC stores will feature reusable bag displays, highlighting the $1 donation to The Nature Conservancy for each reusable bag purchased in April, up to $10,000. QFC will also continue to offer customers the ability to recycle plastic bags.

The Kroger Co. operates a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names nationwide. The Cincinnati-based company is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. It was also named PG's 2018 Retailer of the Year.