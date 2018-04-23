Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here

In celebration of Earth Month, The Kroger Co. is highlighting its commitment to sustainable practices through its annual Sustainability Lives Here event.

Sustainability Lives Here, running through May 5, features $100 in digital coupons on sustainably produced products, and information about ways customers can extend food life, minimize food waste at home and other green tips.

"Sustainability Lives Here is a platform that makes it easy for customers to participate in our sustainability programs and commitments, including Zero Hunger-Zero Waste," said Lisa Zwack, Kroger's head of sustainability.

Customer insights illustrate that a growing number of shoppers want to make better, more informed purchase decisions. The story behind a product has become a motivating factor for many customers.

Kroger offers thousands of sustainably sourced and produced products in its stores and through its ecommerce channels, including its own Simple Truth brand, which offers a growing assortment of Fair Trade Certified products like coconut, coffee, sugar and tea, and leads the private label grocery industry in Fair Trade offerings.

Members of Kroger's Simple Truth team recently traveled to the Philippines to visit several Fair Trade Certified coconut farms to see its community investment partnership in action, including how the company is enhancing meal programs for local schoolchildren.

"Kroger is committed to responsible sourcing throughout our supply chain and having a positive effect on our communities and our planet," Zwack said. "Sustainability Lives Here makes it easy for customers who share this passion to discover and try eco-friendly items they can feel good about."

During the three-week Sustainability Lives Here event, more than 50 sustainably produced brands are offering Kroger customers more than $100 in combined digital coupon savings. For every digital coupon redeemed through the program, Kroger will donate the equivalent of one meal to Feeding America, up to 1 million meals.

In September 2017, Kroger introduced its Zero Hunger-Zero Waste social impact plan, aiming to end hunger in the communities it calls home and to eliminate waste across its company by 2025. Kroger continues its inaugural work with long-standing partners Feeding America and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to help the company achieve this vision.

Kroger will publish its 2018 sustainability report later this spring.

Cincinnati-based Kroger operates 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names across the United States.



