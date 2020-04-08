Press enter to search
Hy-Vee Adds SNAP/EBT for E-Commerce Orders

By Abby Kleckler - 08/04/2020
Hy-Vee shoppers using SNAP/EBT can also call customer care if they want to place an order for less than the $30 minimum.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for online orders has been expanding at a rapid pace since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with both large retailers and independents starting to accept payment. Now customers at Hy-Vee Inc. can use SNAP/Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) to pay for their Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery pickup orders.

“By offering SNAP/EBT as a payment option for pickup, we can now serve more customers with our Hy-Vee Aisles Online pickup service,” said Tom Crocker, senior vice president of e-commerce for Hy-Vee. “As we work to continually improve our e-commerce offerings, this is just one more way we can help our customers who want to shop from the comfort of their home versus venturing to the grocery store.”

Using Hy-Vee.com or the Hy-Vee Aisles Online mobile app, shoppers place their orders and collect them curbside at a Hy-Vee location. 

When customers go to pick up their order, they must bring both their SNAP/EBT card and a credit/debit card to pay for those items that are not EBT-eligible. Cash or checks will not be accepted as payment for curbside pickup orders.

SNAP/EBT payment is not currently available for home delivery orders, but 250 Hy-Vee locations offer pickup service. 

At the beginning of 2020, only residents in New York and Washington states could benefit from SNAP for online orders, but now 40 states are currently participating in the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.

