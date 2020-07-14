Walmart Expands SNAP Online Purchase Pilot

In tandem with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Walmart has been working to ensure that its customers across the country who buy groceries with SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits have access to the retailer’s pickup and delivery service at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity. As of now, almost 3,000 Walmart stores across 39 states provide that capability.

Customers who use SNAP benefits don’t have to meet Walmart’s usual $35 minimum threshold for their order. They can also complete SNAP payments during online checkout instead of at the point of pickup, eliminating physical contact between associates and customers.

In states that don’t offer SNAP Online, Walmart provides SNAP at pickup, a program enabling customers to place their grocery orders online with Walmart and use a SNAP benefit card for payment at the time of pickup in all stores with the pickup option.

Walmart was among the first retailers to take part in the USDA’s SNAP Online Purchase pilot.

States in which either version of the program is live at Walmart are Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

