Hy-Vee Pharmacies to Offer Drive-Up Flu Vaccines

Hy-Vee Inc. will provide flu vaccines at the more than 270 pharmacy locations across its store footprint without an appointment or prescription, as allowed by state law, including a drive-up option at many Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between Aug. 17 and Oct. 31.

During that time, the drive-up vaccination schedule will be Mondays, 7 a.m.-11 a.m.; Thursdays, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

"We are slated to have vaccines in-pharmacy by the end of next week, but encourage customers to check with their local Hy-Vee pharmacy," a company spokeswoman told Progressive Grocer. The in-store vaccines will be available during regular pharmacy hours.

Each person who receives a flu vaccine at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy can earn a 20 cents-per-gallon Fuel Saver discount, which can be redeemed at any Hy-Vee Gas, Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh Express or Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh location.

In addition, Hy-Vee Healthy You mobiles can be reserved for flu vaccine clinics as a health-and-wellness benefit for a company’s employees. Clinics are typically held September through November.

In revealing its flu vaccine schedule, Hy-Vee also took the opportunity to publicize its enhanced safety protocols.

“Our stores, including our pharmacy areas, maintain enhanced cleaning regimens, social-distancing protocols and Plexiglas shields at registers and customer service counters,” noted the company, pointing to such policies as required face masks at all times for pharmacy team members, required face coverings for those receiving vaccinations, and recommending that any patient with COVID-19-like symptoms or who has had prolonged exposure to a positive case should wait the appropriate amount of time before receiving a vaccine for the health and safety of Hy-Vee Pharmacy patients and associates.

Additionally, the grocer offers the following contact-free prescription pickup and delivery methods: pharmacy drive-thru, curbside pickup, home delivery or ship to home.

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.