Hy-Vee Lauded for Technology Efforts

Hy-Vee is getting kudos for its collaborative and innovative approach to technology.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based retailer recently received the Workiva Large Technology Company of the Year award as part of the Prometheus Awards, the most prestigious recognition for the state's technology industry. The Workiva Large Technology Company of the Year award is presented to a technology or tech-enabled company with $10.1 million or more in 2019 revenue that has demonstrated exceptional innovation, vision, growth and skill, helping Iowa become recognized as the best technology state.

Additionally, Hy-Vee received the Software Development Company of the Year award, which recognizes innovation in software development of applications to solve strategic business challenges, guide business decisions or enhance productivity and efficiency for the organization and/or its end users.

Hy-Vee’s award-winning solutions include mobile applications for Hy-Vee Aisles Online, a network to link family pharmacy accounts, technology to support Hy-Vee Aisles Online pickup kiosks, and an on-demand entertainment network called Helpful Smiles TV (HSTV).

Recently, Hy-Vee said that it was adding SNAP/Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) to pay for SNAP recipients' Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery pickup orders.

“By offering SNAP/EBT as a payment option for pickup, we can now serve more customers with our Hy-Vee Aisles Online pickup service,” said Tom Crocker, sVP of e-commerce for Hy-Vee. “As we work to continually improve our e-commerce offerings, this is just one more way we can help our customers who want to shop from the comfort of their home versus venturing to the grocery store.”

Using Hy-Vee.com or the Hy-Vee Aisles Online mobile app, shoppers place their orders and collect them curbside at a Hy-Vee location. When SNAP recipients go to pick up their orders, they must bring both a SNAP/EBT card and a credit/debit card to pay for those items that aren't EBT-eligible. Cash or checks won't be accepted as payment for curbside pickup orders.

“Technology is instrumental to both the daily operations and future opportunities for any retail company today. At Hy-Vee, we look for ways to use technology to make our customers’ lives easier, healthier and happier,” said Jessica Ringena, SVP and chief digital officer for Hy-Vee. “We have invested heavily in local tech talent in the state of Iowa for the last five years – growing our team of IT professionals to foster collaboration and innovation while finding helpful solutions for our customers.”

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.