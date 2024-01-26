EXCLUSIVE: 3 Big Trends Affecting the Future of Grocery

A highlight of the recent NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show, presented by the National Retail Federation at New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Center Jan. 14-16, was a session featuring Kate Ancketill, CEO and founder of GDR, a London-based “business futurist consultancy.” During her ninth annual keynote address at the trade show, “Modern retail is rocket science – how can we deal with the complexity?,” Ancketill engagingly set forth three big trends affecting retail:

Consumer Guardianship, replacing ownership of products as consumers increasingly want the option to buy new or used, rent, subscribe, or sell products. Empathic AI , offering unscripted generative artificial intelligence conversations between people and emotionally intelligent AIs, who can serve as “co-pilots” or personal assistants for consumers. According to Ancketill, every person and every brand will have their own AI in the near future. Reality Check, when, in a rapidly advancing post-truth era, during which members of a society no longer agree on what is and isn’t true, people will increasingly seek out authentic physical experiences enabling them to interact with others.

Following her Jan. 15 session, Progressive Grocer sat down with Ancketill and GDR Managing Director Rachel Wilkinson for some additional insight into how these trends are playing out in the grocery channel. The following conversation has been condensed and edited for length and clarity.

Progressive Grocer: Starting with first trend you highlighted, Consumer Guardianship, you mentioned the reusable stainless steel packaging from Berny Pack that the French grocer was using. Have you seen other examples of that kind of circular sort of consumership also emerging at grocery? We’re at the very, very beginning of that in the United States. It hasn’t really caught on quite yet.

Kate Ancketill: The obvious answer to that is refill of many dry goods in particular, which all the big grocers in the U.K. have been trying, sometimes more successful than others, because it’s not without its problems operationally, but I think everyone keeps flogging away at it because they want to make it work. And there are a lot of independent refill stores that are outside of the larger grocery, which become nice community hubs. They tend to be places for people to gather and engage and be activists of the community. I think that it’s probably starting quite slow, but we probably will move further in the direction of both refill aisles and also packageless aisles where there is no packaging at all, other than perhaps recyclable paper and cardboard. We’re seeing that in some places like France, also the Netherlands and Sweden – the Nordics basically – and northern Europe, they tend to be ahead.

PG: Most definitely.

KA: And I suspect it’s not driven by pure profit; it’s driven by the decision to do the right thing and try to do more with the circular economy. I mean, we have covered [recycling-packaging company] Loop. It doesn’t seem to have had a massive effect.

PG: Yeah, we’ve covered initiatives like this in the United States, and they seem to have limited impact. I would say they’re more or less preaching to the converted. They’re usually in place at the kind of retailers that already have people who bring their own bags and all that kind of stuff.

KA: And in the U.K., it was very expensive, much more so than regular shopping or regular packaging. I think when things will really take off is when people start getting paid to do it. So, deposit return schemes, basically. That’s going to be the game-changer.

PG: Do you think there’s any sort of generational change involved as the younger consumers become even more passionately interested in the environment and actually try to live a greener life? Do you think this will help with adoption when these people become earners in a meaningful way?

KA: Yes, basically, I think that Gen Z is definitely much more focused on contributing to the planet's health in a more active way in making choices. I think now Gen Z have the capability to research the holistic process of a retailer or a supplier and make much deeper research choices than ever before. I think then whilst Millennials and Generation X might be activists, when it came to them actually paying for organic or recyclable content, they wouldn’t necessarily actually do that. So yeah, most Gen Z do make different choices from the outset. They just will refuse to buy that brand. Have you come across an app in France called Yuka?

PG: No. What does it do?

KA: That is very interesting. It’s been around since 2017; essentially, it’s a barcode scanning app. It works with personal care and food, and it tells you whether there are nasty additives that don’t need to be there. But it also now has a new additional layer which is about the footprint of the items that you’re scanning, and it’ll make recommendations to have a healthier alternative or more eco-friendly alternative. The reason it has hit our radar again recently, because we covered it back in the day, is that it has now started to force change amongst grocers, so [French grocer] Intermarché has changed 900 items of its own label of products and food in response to the pressure from Yuka. I think 96% of people who use Yuca do change their purchase decisions as result of things it tells you buy.

There’s been an antitrust lawsuit against Yuka, to try and shut it down by the big corporates, and they came through and they’re sort of fighting that David-and-Goliath fight on behalf of the consumer. And so, I talked about this earlier today with the CIOs, saying this is a really good example of truth and transparency and the small guy fighting for the rights of the consumer.

I think younger people just have a better understanding how to access these kinds of apps, which go around like wildfire. Whereas I personally think young people are quite often more demonstrative than they are truly taking action. They like to demonstrate their virtue, but when it comes to paying more, going out of their way or carrying a carrier bag with them, rather than just getting a new one each time, I don’t think the young actually have as good a record as older populations, who just tend to be more conscientious. But they certainly do claim to wish to see brands that they’re participating with to at least be making the right move.

PG: At least some of that, if we get into motive, is it’s the fashion, if you will; it’s people who want to be on board with the same things their peers are on board with. I’m sure there’s plenty of performative behavior.

KA: There are definitely elements of that. The other reason is older people tend to have more disposable money, and so they can actually make those sustainable choices. They can afford to make those sustainable or organic choices. So, I think if the younger consumers could, more would.