GenAI Is Poised to Alter Trajectory of Grocery Operations

While generative AI (GenAI) has been around since The Beatles hit the scene in the 1960s, the technology came screaming into everyday consciousness over the past year and is quickly capturing the attention of individuals and enterprise-level businesses alike. At a base level, GenAI allows users to generate new content, such as text, images, videos and sounds, by inputting a particular prompt, and it constantly learns from data models to get even smarter.

The simplicity of today’s user interfaces and the ability to create brand-new content in mere seconds have made GenAI particularly buzzworthy, and OpenAI’s introduction of ChatGPT in late 2022 served as a major catalyst for the technology’s increased adoption. GenAI’s applications in food retail run the gamut from assisting with assortment planning to managing supply chain logistics and providing customer assistance, and advancements in the space are poised to permanently alter the trajectory of grocery operations.

Future-Forward Applications

Many food retailers are working toward adopting GenAI into their tech stacks, and Azita Martin, VP of retail, CPG and QSR at Santa Clara, Calif.-based software company NVIDIA, is seeing forward movement in employee-facing use cases that help promote both creativity and productivity, including everything from basic in-store tasks to higher-level marketing and campaign generation.

According to Martin, today’s GenAI advancements can add a lot of value on the associate side in regard to e-commerce and mobile apps, especially in relation to writing product descriptions. When trained properly, GenAI can easily identify particular product attributes that customers seek out, and write a comprehensive product description. Content managers can then double-check the generated descriptions and make small changes instead of writing them from scratch.

Vijay Raghavendra, CTO at Palo Alto, Calif.-based SymphonyAI, believes these types of applications can help grocers solve perennial labor issues by automating mundane and repeatable duties, thereby freeing up associates to spend their time helping customers and completing other value-added tasks. Even job functions like category management can harness the power of GenAI to make more informed choices regarding changes to assortment, customer impact and more, Raghavendra explains.

On the consumer-facing side, Martin observes that shopping advisors are likely to be in the next wave of retail-specific GenAI applications. These pop-up assistants can help online shoppers choose products that fit certain criteria, find recipes that use particular ingredients, and even enhance omnichannel shopping by helping customers locate items in physical stores.

Martin believes that all of these use cases are adding to GenAI’s eventual ability to replace search as we know it. “It’s the next-generation, sophisticated search that is more personalized, more visual and a lot more accurate,” she explains.