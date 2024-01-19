GenAI Is Poised to Alter Trajectory of Grocery Operations

Experts caution grocery executives to consider how GenAI will fit into their existing operations before adding it to their tech stacks.
Taking the Leap
As for retailers taking the plunge, Walmart is in the throes of examining its relationship with GenAI, and recently shared the positive benefits that the technology can have on the customer shopping experience, as well as how it can help associates do their work more effectively. To help increase productivity and unlock transformation for its campus associates in the United States, the Bentonville, Ark.-based company launched the My Assistant feature, a desktop and mobile app that can speed up the drafting process, serve as a creative partner, summarize large documents, and more.
Instacart is also harnessing the power of GenAI with a plug-in that allows its customers to shop via food- and recipe-related conversations with ChatGPT, and then have suggested ingredients added to their cart and delivered directly to their door. In the future, San Francisco-based Instacart plans to roll out even more GenAI capabilities, one of which would help people shop recipes or ingredients that are on sale or in season.
Preferabli, an AI-driven software company based in Syracuse, N.Y., built GenAI for the grocery industry and trained its preference models using its proprietary database, with hundreds of characteristics for every product. Users can enter any wine in the world, and Preferabli will respond with other wines that taste like the reference wine. The company’s latest release can be anchored in any inventory.
“Preferabli GenAI makes it possible for a shopper to free-form type something they like or want to eat and have that begin a journey of discovery within their experience, deeply enhancing any grocery platform focused on its shopper preferences,” says Andrew Sussman, co-founder and CTO of Preferabli.
“Preferabli’s ability to pair any wine or spirit in inventory with any food or recipe changes the game,” continues Pam Dillon, co-founder and CEO. “When food experiences come alive in this way, basket sizes have a way of increasing very quickly.”
Taking Stock of Where GenAI Stands
While SymphonyAI’s Raghavendra believes that the technology is a game-changer that effectively democratizes access to important insights, he cautions that it’s not the silver bullet some believe it to be. “It does not solve all problems,” he emphasizes. Instead, Raghavendra recommends being aware of the potential challenges of adopting GenAI and ensuring that it fits together with both existing infrastructure and long-term business goals.
Similarly, NVIDIA’s Martin says that the enterprise-grade deployment necessary to bring GenAI into large businesses is being underestimated, as is the necessity of maintaining customized data models to ensure that information is flowing correctly.
Regardless of potential hurdles, Raghavendra is adamant about the importance of GenAI in improving business outcomes now and in the future.
“I really believe that if you do not embrace this technology, and be aware of what it can and can’t do and where you will apply it, it becomes an existential problem for you,” Raghavendra asserts. “Your competitors are going to be using this technology to enable their merchants, their demand planners, across the different parts of the grocery ecosystem to make better decisions, faster decisions, and you’re going to be at a disadvantage.”