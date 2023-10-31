Preferabli Enters the Conversation With GenAI for Wine Tips

Given the highly personal wine drinking experience, people often look for advice on what to buy and what to pair based on their personal preferences. Preferabli, an artificial intelligence-driven recommendation software company in the wine and spirits industry, is making it easier for consumers to find the right vintage for them through new generative-AI capability.

Through this technology, wine drinkers can connect with products on a one-on-one level and in a conversational way. One might call it a digital sommelier.

"At Preferabli, we're imagining a world driven by individual preferences, using machine intelligence with human touch," explained Pam Dillon, Preferabli co-founder and CEO. "We bring both sides of the brain together in how our software works – applied mathematics and holistic thinking. We provide a strategic advantage for those enterprises who want to deliver truly personalized experiences."

To get started, a consumer can use an app or website to enter any wine in the world and Preferabli will respond in a dialogue format with recommendations for other wines that take like the reference wine. Users can also inquire about food pairing recommendations.

The conversation is powered by the platform’s open-source large language models using Preferabli’s proprietary algorithms and database and patented form of machine learning. The company leveraged expertise across its team of tech experts in applied mathematics and physiology and wine pros who are Master Sommeliers and Masters of Wine.

Of note for retailers, the company's GenAI capability can be anchored in any inventory. "Our GenAI functionality makes it possible for consumers to voice what they like and have that signal begin a journey of discovery within any retail or hospitality brand. No other platform has our domain expertise or depth of quality data," added Andrew Sussman, co-founder and CTO.

The Fresh Market is one retailer that has embraced the Preferabli program. "The Fresh Market prides ourselves on the most immersive, in-store shopping experience anywhere anchored in joy, anticipation, discovery and special occasions," remarked CMO Kevin Miller, CMO. "Preferabli recreates a brand's in-store shopping experience online through a powerful educational engine that informs, entertains and personalizes responses to each shopper's inquiries. It's like having the world's best wine, beer and spirits expert in the palm of your hand."