Gelson’s Uncorks New Wine Club

Gelson’s is building on its gourmet brand by launching its own wine club. The Gelson's Wine Club is billed as a boutique group that gives members the opportunity to explore different vintages and find hard-to-find wines that are well priced.

The initial release includes six wines chosen from leading winemakers. The selected white wines include Keever Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc, Merry Edwards Olivet Lane Chardonnay and Brewer-Clifton 3D Chardonnay. Red wine lovers can try Lamborn Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Venge Silencieux Cabernet Sauvignon and Aston Estate Pinot Noir.

[Read more: "Fall Beer and Wine Review"]

The white pack retails for $200 and the red collection is priced at $300. Combination packages are available, too, as is a complete six-pack. No membership free is required to join the wine club and convenient pickup is available.

The launch of the wine club coincides with the holiday season, as members can pick up bottles for their celebratory meals or for gifts. “Gelson's Wine Club promises an extraordinary wine discovery journey, offering members access to these remarkable, limited-production wines that you won't typically find in grocery stores or small wine shops,” the company declared in a statement.

In another bid to reach out to wine enthusiasts, the gourmet grocer is hosting an online tasting on Nov. 16. Napa Valley winemaker Julien Fayard will lead the tasting, as shoppers can sample Gelson’s store brand Reserve Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Reserve Cabernet Franc and nosh on a custom cheese and charcuterie plate available for store pickup before the virtual event.

Meanwhile, the wine department is expected to be a hub and destination at the latest Gelson’s store, set to open Nov. 1. Gelson’s West Los Angeles at West Edge also includes an in-store wine, craft beer and sushi bear and is stocked with an array of artisanal cheeses, high-quality meats, organic produce and specialty foods.

Founded in 1951, Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s operates 27 locations throughout Southern California, soon to be 28.