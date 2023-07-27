Albertsons Cos., Safeway Try Out Wine Delivery

Safeway and Albertsons Cos. are working together to delve into the world of wine. The grocers have launched Vine & Cellar, which offers customers in California a curated selection of wines delivered straight to their door.

Each wine offered through Vine & Cellar is individually selected by Curtis Mann, Master of Wine and group VP of alcohol for Albertsons, and his expert buying team. Mann is one of only 60 Masters of Wine in the country and has extensive knowledge and understanding of the art, science and business of wine.

[Read more: "Albertsons Cos. Beats Q1 Expectations"]

“We are launching Vine & Cellar to give our customers and fellow wine enthusiasts the ability to discover and shop regional and specialty wines from smaller vineyards that are not usually available at national supermarket retailers,” said Mann. “Our team has tasted thousands of wines from Sancerre to Burgundy to Napa Valley so our customers can enjoy the tannin, body and fruit of old world and new world vintages – all conveniently shipped to their doorsteps.”

Continued Mann: “I am deeply passionate about wine and introducing new blends and regions to our customers. For both the wine enthusiast and wine explorer, Vine & Cellar is a destination for customers building their home wine collection and those who want to expand their palates and knowledge about wine.”

Wines range in price from $10 to more than $1,000 per bottle, and shoppers in California can access Vine & Cellar through the Safeway, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions websites and mobile apps. Orders will arrive in one to three business days.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century.