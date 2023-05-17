Annual Report Hero Article
Advertisement
05/17/2023

The PG 100: The Biggest Players in Grocery Retail

Progressive Grocer releases annual list of North America's top food and consumables retailers
By Progressive Grocer Staff

COMPLETE ANALYSIS

At a Crossroads: Progressive Grocer's 90th Annual Report

To thrive over the next year, grocers will need to focus on cutting costs, maximizing efficiencies and improving customer loyalty with technology. Specifically, emerging technology such as intelligent chat and other personalization tools will be key to customer loyalty in the future. If the retailers listed in The PG 100 (below) want to emerge in a better position a year from now, they’ll need to focus on the 12 imperatives for thriving in an era of change, as detailed in Progressive Grocer's 90th Annual Report.

To develop the Annual Report and The PG 100, Progressive Grocer relies on company reports, its own research, industry and analyst estimates. The result is an analysis and annual ranking intended to serve as the definitive guide to the 100 largest retailers of food and consumables in North America, including companies based in Canada and Mexico that may have operations in the United States, and U.S. companies that operate north and south of U.S. borders.

The PG 100

RankCompanyFiscal Year-End Sales (In Millions of Dollars U.S.)Prior Year% changeStore CountTop Executives
1Walmart U.S.$420,600$393,2476.96%5,317John Furner, President and CEO
2Amazon (online stores and physical stores segments only)$238,967$239,150-0.08%600Andrew R. Jassy, CEO
3Costco (U.S.)$165,294$141,39816.90%578W. Craig Jelinek, President and CEO
4The Kroger Co.$148,258$137,8887.52%2,719Rodney McMullen, Chairman and CEO
5Walgreens Boots Alliance (U.S retail)$132,703$132,5090.15%8,756Rosalind Brewer, CEO
6Target$109,120$106,0052.94%1,948Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO
7CVS Health (retail segment)$106,594$100,1056.48%7,795Karen Lynch, President and CEO
8Sam's Club (U.S.)$84,345$73,55614.67%600Kathryn McLay, President and CEO
9Albertsons Cos.$77,600$71,8877.95%2,271Vivek Sankaran, President and CEO
10Ahold Delhaize USA$57,959$53,6997.93%2,051J.J. Fleeman, CEO
11Loblaw Cos. Ltd.$56,504$52,2698.10%2,742Galen G. Weston, Chairman and President
12Publix Super Markets$54,500$47,99713.55%1,334Randall T. Jones Sr., CEO
13Alimentation Couche-Tard (U.S. stores)$41,754$31,12834.14%5,714Brian Hannasch, President and CEO
14Walmart de Mexico y Centroamerica$40,496$35,96412.60%3,744Guilherme Loureiro, President and CEO
15H-E-B$38,900$34,00014.41%420Charles Butt, Chairman and CEO
16Dollar General$37,844$34,22010.59%19,104Todd Vasos, Chairman and CEO
17C&S Wholesale Grocers$34,700$33,0225.08%637Bob Palmer, CEO
18Costco (Canada)$31,675$27,29816.03%107Pierre Riel, EVP/COO, Costco International
19Empire Company Ltd. (Sobeys)$30,162$28,2686.70%1,600Michael Medline, President and CEO
20United Natural Foods Inc.$28,928$26,9507.34%73Steven Spinner, Chairman and CEO
21Dollar Tree (incl. Family Dollar)$28,318$26,3097.64%16,340Richard W. Dreiling, President and CEO
22Rite Aid$24,568$24,0432.18%2,450Elizabeth "Busy" Burr, Acting President and CEO
23Meijer Inc.$24,257$22,1519.51%262Rick Keyes, President and CEO
24Walmart Canada$22,300$21,7732.42%402Gonzalo Gebara, President and CEO
257-Eleven Inc. (U.S. only)$21,254$23,841-10.85%12,702Joe DePinto, CEO
26ALDI USA$20,565$18,20012.99%2285Jason Hart, CEO
27BJ's Wholesale Club$18,918$16,30616.02%237Bob Eddy, President and CEO
28Metro (Canada)$18,888$18,2833.31%1,620Eric R. La Fleche, President and CEO
29Wakefern Food Corp.$18,300$17,8002.81%362Joe Colalillo, Chairman and CEO
30Trader Joe's Co.$16,543$14,90011.03%544Dan Bane, Chairman and CEO
31QuikTrip Corp.$16,400$11,30045.13%980Chet Cadieux, CEO
32RaceTrac$16,200$9,60068.75%552Max McBrayer, CEO
33Casey's$15,225$12,95017.57%2,452Darren Rebelez, CEO
34Wawa$15,102$11,90026.91%965Chris Gheysens, President and CEO
35EG America (USA)$13,541$12,25410.50%1,702George Fournier, President
36Hy-Vee Food Stores Inc.$12,785$12,1005.66%285Jeremy Gosch, Chairman and CEO
37Wegmans Food Markets Inc.$12,300$11,2009.82%110Colleen Wegman, President and CEO
38Sheetz Inc.$11,700$5,600108.93%630Joseph Sheetz, CEO
39Associated Wholesale Grocers$11,500$10,8126.36%70Dave Smith, President and CEO
40Giant Eagle Inc.$11,200$10,6005.66%474Bill Artman, CEO
41SpartanNash Co.$9,640$8,9008.31%147Tony Sarsam, President and CEO
42WinCo Foods Inc.$9,500$8,40013.10%139Grant Haag, CEO
43Soriana$9,189$8,20611.98%824Ricardo Martin Bringas, CEO
44Southeastern Grocers LLC$9,000$9,600-6.25%423Anthony Hucker, President and CEO
45Northeast Grocery Inc.$8,400$8,1203.45%293Frank Curci, Chairman and CEO
46HelloFresh$8,335$6,52727.70%N/ADominik Richter, CEO
47Alimentation Couche-Tard (Canada, Couche-Tard)$7,948$6,08530.62%2111Brian Hannasch, President and CEO
48Chedraui USA$7,500$6,30019.05%379Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia, CEO
49Raley's Supermarkets$6,750$6,10010.66%253Keith Knopf, President and CEO
50Demoulas Super Markets Inc. (Market Basket)$6,600$6,2006.45%87Arthur Demoulas, President and CEO
51Sprouts Farmers Market$6,404$6,0995.00%386Jack Sinclair, CEO
52The Save Mart Cos.$5,700$5,6001.79%204Nicole Pesco, CEO
53ARKO Corp.$5,602$4,72818.49%1,404Arie Kotler, President and CEO
54Stater Bros. Markets$5,600$4,70019.15%170Pete Van Helden, CEO
55Big Lots$5,468$6,150-11.09%1,425Bruce Thorn, President and CEO
56Ingles Markets Inc.$5,300$4,9886.26%198James Lanning, President and CEO
57Save-A-Lot$4,900$4,7004.26%800Leon Bergmann, CEO
58Save-On-Foods$4,812$4,28912.19%181Darrell Jones, President
59H-E-B (Mexico)$4,800$4,30011.63%71Fernando Martinez, Director General
60Weis Markets$4,695$4,22411.15%196Jonathan Weis, Chairman, President and CEO
61Dollarama$4,330$3,43026.24%1,421Neil Rossy, President and CEO
62Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA)$4,200$4,0005.00%236Grier Martin, CEO
63Brookshire Grocery Co.$4,100$3,8007.89%180Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO
64Schnuck Markets Inc.$3,700$3,6002.78%112Todd Schnuck, Chairman and CEO
65Alex Lee Inc. (Lowes Foods)$3,600$3,5002.86%100Brian George, President and CEO
66Grocery Outlet Inc.$3,578$3,07916.21%441Eric Lindberg, CEO
67Key Food Stores Cooperative$3,500$3,10012.90%265Dean Janeway, CEO
68Brookshire Brothers$3,400$3,4000.00%180John Alston, President and CEO
69Houchens Industries Inc.$3,190$2,89010.38%300Dion Houchins, Chairman and CEO
70K-VA-T Food Stores Inc. (Food City)$3,100$2,80010.71%138Steven C. Smith, CEO
71Associated Food Stores$2,800$2,6007.69%450Robert Obray, President and CEO
72Big Y Foods Inc.$2,700$2,5008.00%84Charles D’Amour, President and CEO
73Giant Tiger (Canada)$2,663$2,5155.88%260Gino DiGioacchino, interim CEO
7499 Cents Only$2,634$2,35911.66%391Barry Feld, CEO
75Bozzuto's Inc. (Wholesale)$2,500$2,4004.17%N/AMichael Bozzuto, President and CEO
76The Fresh Market$2,100$1,9806.06%160Jason Potter, CEO
77Woodman's Markets$1,900$1,8005.56%19Phil Woodman, President
78Village Super Market$1,820$1,51220.37%34Robert Sumas, CEO
79Rouse Enterprises LLC$1,800$1,60012.50%63Donny Rouse, CEO
80Marc Glassman Inc. (Marc's stores)$1,730$1,53013.07%61Marc Glassman, Chairman
81Vallarta Supermarkets$1,730$1,49815.49%53Enrique Gonzalez Jr., President and CEO
82H Mart$1,700$1,40021.43%97Il Yeon Kwon, Founder and CEO
83Lowe's Pay-N-Save Inc.$1,700$1,5906.92%146Roger Lowe Jr., CEO
84Coborn's Inc.$1,623$1,40015.93%120Chris Coborn, President and CEO
85Save-On Foods$1,500$1,20025.00%186Darrell Jones, President
8699 Ranch Market$1,500$1,3878.15%58Alice Chen, CEO
87Fresh Thyme Market$1,400$1,20416.28%70Gerald Melville, President
88La Michoacana Meat Market$1,400$1,20016.67%135Rafael Ortega, President
89Northgate Gonzalez Market$1,345$1,10521.72%42Miguel Gonzalez Reynoso, President and CEO
90Fareway Stores Inc.$1,300$1,13514.54%108Reynolds Cramer, President and CEO
91Lidl U.S.$1,275$1,10015.91%177Michal Lagunionek, President and CEO
92Superior Grocers$1,275$1,07518.60%47Mimi Song, President and CEO
93Sedano's Supermarkets$1,200$1,1504.35%35Agustin Herran, President and CEO
94Festival Foods$1,100$1,0504.76%40Mark Skogen, CEO
95Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage$1,089$1,0553.22%164Kemper Isley, Chairman, Director and Co-President
96M&M Food Market$1,035$9825.40%2315Andy O'Brien, CEO
97Gopuff$1,000$1,800-44.44%N/AYakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, Co-CEOs
98Patel Brothers$700$57621.53%56Talashi Patel, Co-Founder
99Blue Apron$458$470-2.55%N/ALinda Kozlowski, CEO
100Thrive Market$510$45013.33%N/ANick Green, CEO
 Total$2,490,508 11.94%  

 

ALSO WORTH READING

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement