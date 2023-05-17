The PG 100: The Biggest Players in Grocery Retail

To thrive over the next year, grocers will need to focus on cutting costs, maximizing efficiencies and improving customer loyalty with technology. Specifically, emerging technology such as intelligent chat and other personalization tools will be key to customer loyalty in the future. If the retailers listed in The PG 100 (below) want to emerge in a better position a year from now, they’ll need to focus on the 12 imperatives for thriving in an era of change, as detailed in Progressive Grocer's 90th Annual Report.

To develop the Annual Report and The PG 100, Progressive Grocer relies on company reports, its own research, industry and analyst estimates. The result is an analysis and annual ranking intended to serve as the definitive guide to the 100 largest retailers of food and consumables in North America, including companies based in Canada and Mexico that may have operations in the United States, and U.S. companies that operate north and south of U.S. borders.