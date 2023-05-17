The PG 100: The Biggest Players in Grocery Retail
COMPLETE ANALYSIS
To thrive over the next year, grocers will need to focus on cutting costs, maximizing efficiencies and improving customer loyalty with technology. Specifically, emerging technology such as intelligent chat and other personalization tools will be key to customer loyalty in the future. If the retailers listed in The PG 100 (below) want to emerge in a better position a year from now, they’ll need to focus on the 12 imperatives for thriving in an era of change, as detailed in Progressive Grocer's 90th Annual Report.
To develop the Annual Report and The PG 100, Progressive Grocer relies on company reports, its own research, industry and analyst estimates. The result is an analysis and annual ranking intended to serve as the definitive guide to the 100 largest retailers of food and consumables in North America, including companies based in Canada and Mexico that may have operations in the United States, and U.S. companies that operate north and south of U.S. borders.
The PG 100
|Rank
|Company
|Fiscal Year-End Sales (In Millions of Dollars U.S.)
|Prior Year
|% change
|Store Count
|Top Executives
|1
|Walmart U.S.
|$420,600
|$393,247
|6.96%
|5,317
|John Furner, President and CEO
|2
|Amazon (online stores and physical stores segments only)
|$238,967
|$239,150
|-0.08%
|600
|Andrew R. Jassy, CEO
|3
|Costco (U.S.)
|$165,294
|$141,398
|16.90%
|578
|W. Craig Jelinek, President and CEO
|4
|The Kroger Co.
|$148,258
|$137,888
|7.52%
|2,719
|Rodney McMullen, Chairman and CEO
|5
|Walgreens Boots Alliance (U.S retail)
|$132,703
|$132,509
|0.15%
|8,756
|Rosalind Brewer, CEO
|6
|Target
|$109,120
|$106,005
|2.94%
|1,948
|Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO
|7
|CVS Health (retail segment)
|$106,594
|$100,105
|6.48%
|7,795
|Karen Lynch, President and CEO
|8
|Sam's Club (U.S.)
|$84,345
|$73,556
|14.67%
|600
|Kathryn McLay, President and CEO
|9
|Albertsons Cos.
|$77,600
|$71,887
|7.95%
|2,271
|Vivek Sankaran, President and CEO
|10
|Ahold Delhaize USA
|$57,959
|$53,699
|7.93%
|2,051
|J.J. Fleeman, CEO
|11
|Loblaw Cos. Ltd.
|$56,504
|$52,269
|8.10%
|2,742
|Galen G. Weston, Chairman and President
|12
|Publix Super Markets
|$54,500
|$47,997
|13.55%
|1,334
|Randall T. Jones Sr., CEO
|13
|Alimentation Couche-Tard (U.S. stores)
|$41,754
|$31,128
|34.14%
|5,714
|Brian Hannasch, President and CEO
|14
|Walmart de Mexico y Centroamerica
|$40,496
|$35,964
|12.60%
|3,744
|Guilherme Loureiro, President and CEO
|15
|H-E-B
|$38,900
|$34,000
|14.41%
|420
|Charles Butt, Chairman and CEO
|16
|Dollar General
|$37,844
|$34,220
|10.59%
|19,104
|Todd Vasos, Chairman and CEO
|17
|C&S Wholesale Grocers
|$34,700
|$33,022
|5.08%
|637
|Bob Palmer, CEO
|18
|Costco (Canada)
|$31,675
|$27,298
|16.03%
|107
|Pierre Riel, EVP/COO, Costco International
|19
|Empire Company Ltd. (Sobeys)
|$30,162
|$28,268
|6.70%
|1,600
|Michael Medline, President and CEO
|20
|United Natural Foods Inc.
|$28,928
|$26,950
|7.34%
|73
|Steven Spinner, Chairman and CEO
|21
|Dollar Tree (incl. Family Dollar)
|$28,318
|$26,309
|7.64%
|16,340
|Richard W. Dreiling, President and CEO
|22
|Rite Aid
|$24,568
|$24,043
|2.18%
|2,450
|Elizabeth "Busy" Burr, Acting President and CEO
|23
|Meijer Inc.
|$24,257
|$22,151
|9.51%
|262
|Rick Keyes, President and CEO
|24
|Walmart Canada
|$22,300
|$21,773
|2.42%
|402
|Gonzalo Gebara, President and CEO
|25
|7-Eleven Inc. (U.S. only)
|$21,254
|$23,841
|-10.85%
|12,702
|Joe DePinto, CEO
|26
|ALDI USA
|$20,565
|$18,200
|12.99%
|2285
|Jason Hart, CEO
|27
|BJ's Wholesale Club
|$18,918
|$16,306
|16.02%
|237
|Bob Eddy, President and CEO
|28
|Metro (Canada)
|$18,888
|$18,283
|3.31%
|1,620
|Eric R. La Fleche, President and CEO
|29
|Wakefern Food Corp.
|$18,300
|$17,800
|2.81%
|362
|Joe Colalillo, Chairman and CEO
|30
|Trader Joe's Co.
|$16,543
|$14,900
|11.03%
|544
|Dan Bane, Chairman and CEO
|31
|QuikTrip Corp.
|$16,400
|$11,300
|45.13%
|980
|Chet Cadieux, CEO
|32
|RaceTrac
|$16,200
|$9,600
|68.75%
|552
|Max McBrayer, CEO
|33
|Casey's
|$15,225
|$12,950
|17.57%
|2,452
|Darren Rebelez, CEO
|34
|Wawa
|$15,102
|$11,900
|26.91%
|965
|Chris Gheysens, President and CEO
|35
|EG America (USA)
|$13,541
|$12,254
|10.50%
|1,702
|George Fournier, President
|36
|Hy-Vee Food Stores Inc.
|$12,785
|$12,100
|5.66%
|285
|Jeremy Gosch, Chairman and CEO
|37
|Wegmans Food Markets Inc.
|$12,300
|$11,200
|9.82%
|110
|Colleen Wegman, President and CEO
|38
|Sheetz Inc.
|$11,700
|$5,600
|108.93%
|630
|Joseph Sheetz, CEO
|39
|Associated Wholesale Grocers
|$11,500
|$10,812
|6.36%
|70
|Dave Smith, President and CEO
|40
|Giant Eagle Inc.
|$11,200
|$10,600
|5.66%
|474
|Bill Artman, CEO
|41
|SpartanNash Co.
|$9,640
|$8,900
|8.31%
|147
|Tony Sarsam, President and CEO
|42
|WinCo Foods Inc.
|$9,500
|$8,400
|13.10%
|139
|Grant Haag, CEO
|43
|Soriana
|$9,189
|$8,206
|11.98%
|824
|Ricardo Martin Bringas, CEO
|44
|Southeastern Grocers LLC
|$9,000
|$9,600
|-6.25%
|423
|Anthony Hucker, President and CEO
|45
|Northeast Grocery Inc.
|$8,400
|$8,120
|3.45%
|293
|Frank Curci, Chairman and CEO
|46
|HelloFresh
|$8,335
|$6,527
|27.70%
|N/A
|Dominik Richter, CEO
|47
|Alimentation Couche-Tard (Canada, Couche-Tard)
|$7,948
|$6,085
|30.62%
|2111
|Brian Hannasch, President and CEO
|48
|Chedraui USA
|$7,500
|$6,300
|19.05%
|379
|Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia, CEO
|49
|Raley's Supermarkets
|$6,750
|$6,100
|10.66%
|253
|Keith Knopf, President and CEO
|50
|Demoulas Super Markets Inc. (Market Basket)
|$6,600
|$6,200
|6.45%
|87
|Arthur Demoulas, President and CEO
|51
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|$6,404
|$6,099
|5.00%
|386
|Jack Sinclair, CEO
|52
|The Save Mart Cos.
|$5,700
|$5,600
|1.79%
|204
|Nicole Pesco, CEO
|53
|ARKO Corp.
|$5,602
|$4,728
|18.49%
|1,404
|Arie Kotler, President and CEO
|54
|Stater Bros. Markets
|$5,600
|$4,700
|19.15%
|170
|Pete Van Helden, CEO
|55
|Big Lots
|$5,468
|$6,150
|-11.09%
|1,425
|Bruce Thorn, President and CEO
|56
|Ingles Markets Inc.
|$5,300
|$4,988
|6.26%
|198
|James Lanning, President and CEO
|57
|Save-A-Lot
|$4,900
|$4,700
|4.26%
|800
|Leon Bergmann, CEO
|58
|Save-On-Foods
|$4,812
|$4,289
|12.19%
|181
|Darrell Jones, President
|59
|H-E-B (Mexico)
|$4,800
|$4,300
|11.63%
|71
|Fernando Martinez, Director General
|60
|Weis Markets
|$4,695
|$4,224
|11.15%
|196
|Jonathan Weis, Chairman, President and CEO
|61
|Dollarama
|$4,330
|$3,430
|26.24%
|1,421
|Neil Rossy, President and CEO
|62
|Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA)
|$4,200
|$4,000
|5.00%
|236
|Grier Martin, CEO
|63
|Brookshire Grocery Co.
|$4,100
|$3,800
|7.89%
|180
|Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO
|64
|Schnuck Markets Inc.
|$3,700
|$3,600
|2.78%
|112
|Todd Schnuck, Chairman and CEO
|65
|Alex Lee Inc. (Lowes Foods)
|$3,600
|$3,500
|2.86%
|100
|Brian George, President and CEO
|66
|Grocery Outlet Inc.
|$3,578
|$3,079
|16.21%
|441
|Eric Lindberg, CEO
|67
|Key Food Stores Cooperative
|$3,500
|$3,100
|12.90%
|265
|Dean Janeway, CEO
|68
|Brookshire Brothers
|$3,400
|$3,400
|0.00%
|180
|John Alston, President and CEO
|69
|Houchens Industries Inc.
|$3,190
|$2,890
|10.38%
|300
|Dion Houchins, Chairman and CEO
|70
|K-VA-T Food Stores Inc. (Food City)
|$3,100
|$2,800
|10.71%
|138
|Steven C. Smith, CEO
|71
|Associated Food Stores
|$2,800
|$2,600
|7.69%
|450
|Robert Obray, President and CEO
|72
|Big Y Foods Inc.
|$2,700
|$2,500
|8.00%
|84
|Charles D’Amour, President and CEO
|73
|Giant Tiger (Canada)
|$2,663
|$2,515
|5.88%
|260
|Gino DiGioacchino, interim CEO
|74
|99 Cents Only
|$2,634
|$2,359
|11.66%
|391
|Barry Feld, CEO
|75
|Bozzuto's Inc. (Wholesale)
|$2,500
|$2,400
|4.17%
|N/A
|Michael Bozzuto, President and CEO
|76
|The Fresh Market
|$2,100
|$1,980
|6.06%
|160
|Jason Potter, CEO
|77
|Woodman's Markets
|$1,900
|$1,800
|5.56%
|19
|Phil Woodman, President
|78
|Village Super Market
|$1,820
|$1,512
|20.37%
|34
|Robert Sumas, CEO
|79
|Rouse Enterprises LLC
|$1,800
|$1,600
|12.50%
|63
|Donny Rouse, CEO
|80
|Marc Glassman Inc. (Marc's stores)
|$1,730
|$1,530
|13.07%
|61
|Marc Glassman, Chairman
|81
|Vallarta Supermarkets
|$1,730
|$1,498
|15.49%
|53
|Enrique Gonzalez Jr., President and CEO
|82
|H Mart
|$1,700
|$1,400
|21.43%
|97
|Il Yeon Kwon, Founder and CEO
|83
|Lowe's Pay-N-Save Inc.
|$1,700
|$1,590
|6.92%
|146
|Roger Lowe Jr., CEO
|84
|Coborn's Inc.
|$1,623
|$1,400
|15.93%
|120
|Chris Coborn, President and CEO
|85
|Save-On Foods
|$1,500
|$1,200
|25.00%
|186
|Darrell Jones, President
|86
|99 Ranch Market
|$1,500
|$1,387
|8.15%
|58
|Alice Chen, CEO
|87
|Fresh Thyme Market
|$1,400
|$1,204
|16.28%
|70
|Gerald Melville, President
|88
|La Michoacana Meat Market
|$1,400
|$1,200
|16.67%
|135
|Rafael Ortega, President
|89
|Northgate Gonzalez Market
|$1,345
|$1,105
|21.72%
|42
|Miguel Gonzalez Reynoso, President and CEO
|90
|Fareway Stores Inc.
|$1,300
|$1,135
|14.54%
|108
|Reynolds Cramer, President and CEO
|91
|Lidl U.S.
|$1,275
|$1,100
|15.91%
|177
|Michal Lagunionek, President and CEO
|92
|Superior Grocers
|$1,275
|$1,075
|18.60%
|47
|Mimi Song, President and CEO
|93
|Sedano's Supermarkets
|$1,200
|$1,150
|4.35%
|35
|Agustin Herran, President and CEO
|94
|Festival Foods
|$1,100
|$1,050
|4.76%
|40
|Mark Skogen, CEO
|95
|Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
|$1,089
|$1,055
|3.22%
|164
|Kemper Isley, Chairman, Director and Co-President
|96
|M&M Food Market
|$1,035
|$982
|5.40%
|2315
|Andy O'Brien, CEO
|97
|Gopuff
|$1,000
|$1,800
|-44.44%
|N/A
|Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, Co-CEOs
|98
|Patel Brothers
|$700
|$576
|21.53%
|56
|Talashi Patel, Co-Founder
|99
|Blue Apron
|$458
|$470
|-2.55%
|N/A
|Linda Kozlowski, CEO
|100
|Thrive Market
|$510
|$450
|13.33%
|N/A
|Nick Green, CEO
|Total
|$2,490,508
|11.94%