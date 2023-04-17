The Top 5 Conscientious CPG Companies

There’s no shortage of consumer packaged goods companies that are doing their bit to help make the planet a better place for us to live, but the five companies profiled below are doing an especially stellar job in that department.

From ambitious goals to achieve net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions to innovative consumer-facing campaigns, Hormel Foods, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Stonyfield, and Unilever have all placed more earth-friendly policies at the center of what they do. Such moves by these companies and many others are in direct response to consumers’ evolving attitudes toward sustainability. According to a recent report from on-demand consumer research program Glow, a Nielsen IQ partner, shoppers are increasingly “shedding the brands that don’t meet their sustainability expectations, and moving to brands that better align with their values.”

Glow adds that younger consumers in particular are switching brands at much higher rates than those of other demographics, with brands leading in environmental, social and governance perceptions benefiting the most. This propensity for switching to more sustainable brands is especially high within food and grocery. The consumer researcher uncovered rates of between 30% and 40% in food and grocery departments. The risk of switching was greatest in health and beauty, meat, beverages, and household products, but even among lower-risk categories like bakery and dairy, Glow cautions that “no business can risk losing up to a third of its customers!”

Given these figures, it’s imperative that companies get their sustainability stories out there, and all of the CPG businesses spotlighted by Progressive Grocer have done an admirable job of this. In fact, Dawn, a brand of Procter & Gamble, was identified as the most responsible food and grocery brand by consumers, according to Glow’s research, while Dove, manufactured by Unilever, came in fifth and Quaker, one of PepsiCo’s brands, was No. 10.

To find out what PG’s five profiled companies are doing right when it comes to sustainability, read on.