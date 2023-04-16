RFM Certified — An Eco-Label That Can Drive Seafood Sales

Progressive Grocer: What is RFM Certification and why is it important for seafood retailers?

Megan Rider: Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) is one of the most credible and robust wild- capture sustainable seafood certification programs in the marketplace today. RFM Certification gives the entire supply chain — including grocery retailers and the customers they serve — proof that any seafood that carries the RFM logo comes from responsibly managed, certified sustainable fisheries. And it does that without charging licensing fees to use the logo, which most other seafood certification programs do.

PG: Do consumers really care about certification when they’re shopping for seafood?

MR: Absolutely! 46% of consumers overall and 55% of Milennials believe seafood certification is very/extremely important when making purchasing decisions. With 50% of Americans increasing their seafood consumption, proving that you source from certified sustainable fisheries is more important than ever — it really can help make your store a destination for seafood shoppers.

PG: So, shoppers want the seafood they buy to be certified. But do they know what RFM means?

MR: Yes! Research conducted by Datassential for the RFM Certification Program shows that the RFM eco-label has a significant impact on purchase. 71% of consumers are willing to pay more for seafood with the RFM eco-label and 44% would pay up to 20% more!