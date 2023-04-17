10 Most Sustainable Grocers

ALDI

It isn’t easy being green at a time of super-high inflation, but ALDI knows how to do it. The German-owned discount grocer, which first put down roots in the United States back in 1976, is now the third-largest grocer in the country by store count, with a current total of 2,285 stores.

One big reason that ALDI has become the fastest-growing grocer in the United States over the past year is inflation — penny-pinching shoppers love its value proposition. But another big reason for ALDI’s unstoppable rise has been the retailer’s sustainability commitments. ALDI hasn’t offered single-use plastic shopping bags for more than four decades and has always encouraged shoppers to bring their own reusable bags. Further, the company has pledged to remove all plastic shopping bags from its stores by the end of 2023, an initiative that is estimated to remove 4,400 tons of plastic from circulation every year.

ALDI has also committed to diverting 90% of operational waste by 2025, and to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030. To accomplish this, the grocer has rolled out nonfood donation programs to nearly all stores and distribution centers, expanded recycling and food recovery initiatives, and piloted and expanded composting.

The company is also remodeling and building stores and distribution centers with sustainability top of mind. It has installed rooftop solar panels on more than 155 stores and 14 distribution centers, and has plans to continue adding them to even more stores to increase its use of green energy. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s GreenChill program has recognized ALDI as a grocery industry leader for reducing harmful refrigerant emissions. Further, in its supply chain, the retailer is working with its business partners to promote sustainable sourcing.

“Shoppers shouldn’t have to choose between doing what’s right and saving money,” says Joan Kavanaugh, VP of national buying at Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. “That’s why we make sure they don’t have to. We keep sustainability in mind with everything we do, from our smaller-footprint stores to our curated selection of private label products. Our customers can feel good about their purchases without straining their budgets. As a leader in the industry, we have paved the way with aggressive goals to reduce our carbon footprint, rethink our product packaging, advocate with suppliers for ethical sourcing, and support the health and welfare of our communities. Every day, ALDI is taking actionable steps to advance our sustainability goals, and we won’t stop until we’ve achieved our vision to make sustainable shopping affordable for everyone.”