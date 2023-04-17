10 Most Sustainable Grocers
Special Sustainability Coverage
Almost every week one grocery retailer or another rolls out a new sustainability commitment. Why?
Sustainability is still top of mind for grocery shoppers, even amid inflation and high prices. According to a March survey from Panasonic-owned software and consultancy company Blue Yonder, 48% of respondents said that their interest in shopping with an eye toward sustainability in the past year has increased, while 74% of consumers have shopped at a retailer promoting its products as sustainable at least once in the past six months. Additionally, 69% of shoppers said that they’d be willing to pay more for sustainable products.
Meanwhile, a January survey of grocery executives conducted by Incisiv and Wynshop revealed that 71% of grocers regard sustainability as a key priority in 2023, while 76% also regard it as a C-level issue. The survey showed that waste reduction is grocers’ primary sustainability focus (86%), followed by energy efficiency (77%) and packaging improvement (66%).
Sustainability has certainly been a key theme over the past few years in the grocery industry, and that focus is only accelerating. That’s why Progressive Grocer’s editors decided to profile the 10 grocers doing the most innovative work on such sustainability topics as ethical sourcing, climate commitments, fair trade certifications, food waste, green buildings, and more. These sustainable grocers have woven sustainability into their DNA, and their customers are rewarding them for their efforts.